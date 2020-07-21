Left Menu
Hyderabad Airport launches "Multi ULD Cool Dolly" for unbroken cold chain

Hyderabad, Jul 21 (PTI): Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here managed by GMR group has ramped up its cargo capabilities by inducting a unique Multi ULD Cool Dolly to maintain unbroken cold chain for time and temperature sensitive shipments such as pharmaceuticals and perishables, a press release from the aerodrome said on Tuesday.

The Multi ULD (Unit Load Device) Cool Dolly at the airport's cargo was virtually launched by Vandana Aggarwal, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation, during the third webinar on "Air Cargo-Changing Dimensions" organised by GMR Group as part of its ongoing webinar series on 'Reposing the faith in flying', it said.

With the Multi ULD Cool Dolly, the airport is now poised to serve its customers with a seamless and controlled environment at the airport for handling their critical and highly temperature-sensitive commodities, according to the release. Sources at the airport said the facility is immensely useful in the present situation wherein a lot of temperature- sensitive vaccines and drugs are expected to be moved in and out.

Consisting of a steel trailer and an aluminium insulated container, the Cool Dolly acts as a mobile storage unit from air cargo terminal to the aircraft. They provide an unbroken cold chain to all the perishable shipments of temperatures of +2C to +8C and +15C to +25C and can handle around 7-tons of cargo in a single trip, the release said.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, "Cool Dolly is a crucial value addition to the unbroken cold chain at Hyderabad International Airport for life saving and temperature sensitive cargo. With more than 70 per cent of cargo being pharma, our Cool dolly has enhanced the airports capabilities multi-fold in our efforts to provide customers safe handling of the essential cargo such as pharmaceuticals, vaccines, fruits, vegetables and other perishables."PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

