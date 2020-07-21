Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goel Group launches frozen food brand in partnership with Hyatt Hotels

Chhattisgarh-based Goel Group, which is into mining, iron and steel manufacturing, on Tuesday said it has made a foray into the frozen food segment in partnership with hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels under the brand 'GOELD'.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:19 IST
Goel Group launches frozen food brand in partnership with Hyatt Hotels

Chhattisgarh-based Goel Group, which is into mining, iron and steel manufacturing, on Tuesday said it has made a foray into the frozen food segment in partnership with hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels under the brand 'GOELD'. The company has also invested Rs 30 crore to set a food processing plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, it said in a statement.

The firm claimed that the GOELD frozen food products are fully vegetarian and free from preservatives, colours and artificial flavours. The brand will offer Indian snacks, Indian breads, curries, thalis, premium vegetables and desserts, it added.

The company is listed on the exchanges under the name 'Shri Bajrang Alliance'. Shri Bajrang Alliance Director and Chief Financial Officer Archit Goel said consumer habits are changing now more than ever. "Keeping this in mind and seeing the potential that this (frozen food) category holds, we have forayed into the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector." The company also plans to export and expand the range of its product offerings going forward, it said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus p...

France defends EU recovery plan after far-left, right broadsides

Frances foreign minister dismissed accusations by far-right and far-left parties in the country that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short, saying it was historic and showed European solidar...

Designer Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange

Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood posed in a giant bird cage in London Tuesday to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and call for his extradition to the US to be stopped. Dressed in a canary yellow o...

Amazon to hold Prime Day sale in India next month

E-commerce giant Amazon will hold its Prime Day sale in India on August 6-7 as it looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its fourth year in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020