Goel Group launches frozen food brand in partnership with Hyatt Hotels
Chhattisgarh-based Goel Group, which is into mining, iron and steel manufacturing, on Tuesday said it has made a foray into the frozen food segment in partnership with hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels under the brand 'GOELD'.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:19 IST
Chhattisgarh-based Goel Group, which is into mining, iron and steel manufacturing, on Tuesday said it has made a foray into the frozen food segment in partnership with hospitality chain Hyatt Hotels under the brand 'GOELD'. The company has also invested Rs 30 crore to set a food processing plant in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, it said in a statement.
The firm claimed that the GOELD frozen food products are fully vegetarian and free from preservatives, colours and artificial flavours. The brand will offer Indian snacks, Indian breads, curries, thalis, premium vegetables and desserts, it added.
The company is listed on the exchanges under the name 'Shri Bajrang Alliance'. Shri Bajrang Alliance Director and Chief Financial Officer Archit Goel said consumer habits are changing now more than ever. "Keeping this in mind and seeing the potential that this (frozen food) category holds, we have forayed into the FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) sector." The company also plans to export and expand the range of its product offerings going forward, it said.
