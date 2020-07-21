Left Menu
Development News Edition

Axis Bank Q1 profit falls 19 pc at Rs 1,112 cr

There was an uptick in provisions for bad loans and contingencies at Rs 4,416.42 crore for April-June, 2020-21 as against Rs 3,814.58 crore in the year-ago period. However, the asset quality showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining at 4.72 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 5.25 per cent as at June-end last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:32 IST
Axis Bank Q1 profit falls 19 pc at Rs 1,112 cr

Axis Bank on Tuesday reported 19 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 1,112 crore for June quarter of the current financial year. The third largest private sector bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,370 crore for April-June, 2019-20.

Total income was almost flat at Rs 19,125.57 crore during the quarter under review, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing. There was an uptick in provisions for bad loans and contingencies at Rs 4,416.42 crore for April-June, 2020-21 as against Rs 3,814.58 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the asset quality showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining at 4.72 per cent of gross advances as on June 30, 2020, from 5.25 per cent as at June-end last year. Net NPAs also fell to 1.23 per cent from 2.04 per cent a year ago. "During the quarter, the bank introduced incremental provisioning on such exposures based on a time scale and on occurrence of predefined events. As a result, provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended June 30 are higher by about Rs 144 crore with a consequent reduction to the profit before tax," it said.

On consolidated basis, the net profit of the bank declined by 12 per cent to Rs 1,108.10 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 1,262.98 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 19,461.77 crore as against Rs 19,409.09 crore.

During the quarter, the bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) grew 20 per cent to Rs 6,985 crore from Rs 5,844 crore in the same period a year ago. Net interest margin of the bank stood at 3.40 per cent. The bank has recognized slippages of Rs 2,218 crore as compared to Rs 4,798 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.  "Slippages from the loan book were at Rs 2,011 crore and that from investment exposures stood at Rs 207 crore. Corporate slippages stood at Rs 1,355 crore. Recoveries and upgrades from NPAs during the quarter were Rs 608 crore while write-offs were Rs 2,284 crore," it said.

Axis Bank Managing Director Amitabh Chaudhry said, “the disruption caused by the pandemic has led to immense economic and social impediments, however, it has also brought about innovations across the industry." The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the bank's operations and asset quality will depend on the future developments, which are highly uncertain, including among other things any new information concerning the severity of COVID-19 and any action to contain its spread or mitigate its impact whether government mandated or elected by the bank, the filing said. On the proposed joint venture between Max Financial Services and Axis Bank, it said, the definitive agreement to become joint venture partners in Max Life Insurance Company Ltd was signed during the quarter on April 28.

Since then, the parties have approached the regulators for approval of the transaction and believe that the deal continues to be on track, it said..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Face mask fashion: Cuban quinceaneras in the coronavirus era

Cuban girls are turning face masks into a fashion accessory for their quinceanera photoshoots, designing them to match their 15th birthday party outfits - both out of safety concerns and to show how they came of age during the coronavirus p...

France defends EU recovery plan after far-left, right broadsides

Frances foreign minister dismissed accusations by far-right and far-left parties in the country that President Emmanuel Macron had struck an EU economic recovery deal that sold Paris short, saying it was historic and showed European solidar...

Designer Vivienne Westwood leads protest supporting Assange

Veteran fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood posed in a giant bird cage in London Tuesday to show her support for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and call for his extradition to the US to be stopped. Dressed in a canary yellow o...

Amazon to hold Prime Day sale in India next month

E-commerce giant Amazon will hold its Prime Day sale in India on August 6-7 as it looks to revive sales and help sellers, many of whom have seen a significant impact on business on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its fourth year in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020