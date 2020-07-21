Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 19:53 IST
Aviation Ministry planning e-gate pass facility at major cargo terminals by year-end
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The government is planning to roll out e-gate pass facility at cargo terminals of major airports by the end of this year, said a senior official of the Civil Aviation Ministry on Tuesday. E-gate pass facility reduces paperwork, makes entry and exit quicker, and helps in social distancing as it ensures minimum physical contact.

"On e-gate pass, we have been internally debating whether January 1, 2021, be too late or too loose a target to give (to airports for e-gate pass facility). But I would say that by January 1, we expect the entire country would still be in the process to get approvals for it," said Vandana Aggarwal, senior economic advisor, Ministry of Civil Aviation. She said the ministry has had a discussion with various stakeholders and it is trying to make sure that "at least for those gateway airports, the ones that are large", the e-gate pass facility should come earlier than January 1, 2021.

"We can reach out to the smaller ones (airports) and get them in position by January 1, that is what I am broadly thinking of," Aggarwal said at a webinar organized by GMR group on "Air Cargo-Changing Dimensions". The GMR group-run Delhi Airport on July 1 had announced the rollout of an e-gate pass facility at its cargo terminal.

The airport operator had said that the e-gate pass facility for import cargo delivery will help in ensuring social distancing by reducing human contact at the terminal and also expedite the process. In the erstwhile system, the cargo clearing agents had to go through various documentation processes and stand in queues at designated counters at the cargo terminal for issuance of gate pass.

Cargo flights have been exempted from the government-imposed travel restrictions. India resumed its scheduled domestic passenger flights on May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. The indic...

Amid border row with China, Navy's P-8Is deployed in Ladakh; MiG-29K jets likely to move to air bases in North

The Indian Navys Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the Line of Actual Control LAC and some of its MiG-29K jets are likely to be stationed in key IAF bases in the...

Ayodhya temple: Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited for 'bhumi pujan'

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other frontline leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Na...

Iraq PM, on Tehran visit, says won't allow threats to Iran from Iraqi soil

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said on a visit to Tehran on Tuesday that Iraq would not allow any threat to Iran coming from its territory.Speaking at a news conference alongside Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ahead of a meeting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020