Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Life Insurance shares rise 2 pc after Q1 earnings

The company on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 451 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The private sector life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 425 crore in April-June, 2019-20.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 20:20 IST
HDFC Life Insurance shares rise 2 pc after Q1 earnings

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance on Tuesday went up by nearly 2 per cent after the firm reported a 6 per cent rise in standalone net profit for the first quarter of the current financial year. The company's scrip gained 1.60 per cent to close at Rs 627 on the BSE. During the day, it rose 2.48 per cent to Rs 632.50.

On the NSE, it rose by 1.78 per cent to close at Rs 627.45. The company on Tuesday reported a 6 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 451 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The private sector life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 425 crore in April-June, 2019-20. However, total premium declined by 10 per cent to Rs 5,863 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 6,536 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a statement.

As the economy is coming to terms with the effects of the pandemic, it is increasingly witnessing encouraging on-ground trends and business has started to pick up on a month-on-month basis, HDFC Life Managing Director and CEO Vibha Padalkar said. "We are seeing higher traction, especially in the individual protection business...We remain well positioned to provide a sustainable value proposition to our customers, partners and shareholders in these challenging times," she said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Proactively trying to expand COVID-19 testing: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party is proactively trying to expand COVID-19 testing, especially for those who have to deal with the public. Were proactively trying to expand Covid19 testing, especially for those peop...

US accuses Chinese hackers in targeting of COVID-19 research

The Justice Department on Tuesday accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. The indic...

Amid border row with China, Navy's P-8Is deployed in Ladakh; MiG-29K jets likely to move to air bases in North

The Indian Navys Poseidon 8I anti-submarine warfare aircraft have been deployed in eastern Ladakh to carry out surveillance along the Line of Actual Control LAC and some of its MiG-29K jets are likely to be stationed in key IAF bases in the...

Ayodhya temple: Ram Mandir agitation leaders to be invited for 'bhumi pujan'

Former deputy prime minister L K Advani and other frontline leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation will be invited to the bhumi pujan for the construction of the Ayodhya temple, a Ram Mandir trust member said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Na...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020