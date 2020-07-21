Indiamart Q1,FY'21 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 76 cr

B2B e-commerce company Indiamart Intermesh on Tuesday posted an over two-fold jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 76.4 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2020

The company had recorded Rs 32.1 crore profit in the same period a year ago. "I am pleased to report a modest financial performance this quarter as the ongoing adverse market conditions had an anticipated impact on our customers, revenue, deferred revenue and cash flow from operations," Indiamart Intermesh Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement

The total income of the company increased 16.4 per cent to Rs 184.65 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 158.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.