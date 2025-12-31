Left Menu

CIA's Covert Strike on Venezuelan Drug Cartel: A New Chapter in US Pressure Campaign

The CIA launched a drone strike on a Venezuelan dock area used by drug cartels, marking the first known direct US operation on Venezuelan soil since September. This escalates pressure on President Nicolás Maduro's government. Trump acknowledged authorizing the operation, although official comments remain sparse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 10:23 IST
CIA's Covert Strike on Venezuelan Drug Cartel: A New Chapter in US Pressure Campaign
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) executed a drone strike last week on a Venezuelan docking site allegedly used by drug cartels connected with President Nicolás Maduro's government, according to insiders familiar with the classified operation.

This marks the first known direct U.S. operation on Venezuelan land since September, significantly intensifying the Trump administration's campaign against Maduro. Despite President Trump's public acknowledgment of the strike, Venezuelan officials have yet to respond.

The operation is part of a broader U.S. strategy involving military strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific, as well as a quasi-blockade on sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. President Trump justified the CIA's covert actions owing to drug trafficking concerns and the influx of Venezuelan prisoners into the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
2
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
3
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global
4
The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

The Economic Rollercoaster: A Year of Surprises Under Trump's Return

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025