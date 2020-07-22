Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. EPA to propose first-ever airplane emissions standards, sources say

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to announce on Wednesday the first proposed U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft, officials briefed on the matter said. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on global airplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and large planes, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, which both backed the standards.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2020 09:48 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 09:31 IST
U.S. EPA to propose first-ever airplane emissions standards, sources say
Image Credit: ANI

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is set to announce on Wednesday the first proposed U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft, officials briefed on the matter said.

In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) agreed on global airplane emissions standards aimed at makers of small and large planes, including Airbus SE and Boeing Co, which both backed the standards. The EPA-proposed regulation would align the United States with the ICAO standards, officials said and would apply to new type designs as of January 2020 and to in-production airplanes or those with amended type certificates starting in 2028. They would not apply to airplanes currently in use.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement to Reuters the forthcoming airplane emissions proposal - along with other emissions regulations - represented "sensible, legally defendable steps to regulate greenhouse gases while safeguarding American jobs and the economy." Aircraft account for 12% of all U.S. transportation greenhouse gas emissions and 3% of total such U.S. emissions. They are the largest source of transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions not subject to standards.

EPA officials said it was crucial that the U.S. adopt the standards because countries could ban U.S.-assembled airplanes if they do not meet ICAO standards. The EPA had said it would propose rules "at least" as stringent as the ICAO's. EPA is expected to finalize the rules next spring after public comments. The Federal Aviation Administration will then issue separate rules to enforce the standards, and the agency is expected to ultimately certify emissions compliance by U.S. manufactured airplanes.

Some environmentalists argued the 2016 ICAO rules did not go far enough. Under President Barack Obama, the EPA in 2016 declared aircraft emissions posed a public health danger. In January, environmental groups filed a notice of intent to sue EPA for failing to regulate aircraft emissions.

Clare Lakewood, climate legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the Trump rules are not likely to require enough improvements. "To help ward off the worst effects of climate change, we need effective, technology-forcing standards to reduce airplane pollution," she said.

The EPA emissions proposal covers all large passenger jets, regional jets, large turboprop airplanes, and some general aviation aircraft. Smaller turboprops, helicopters and military aircraft are not covered.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Confusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge

Japan on Wednesday kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases. Go To Travel - dubbed Go To Trouble by some local media...

Sunteck Realty adds new housing project in Mumbai; aims Rs 5,000 cr revenue in 5-7 years

Sunteck Realty has entered a joint development agreement with land-owners to construct a housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has a revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five-seven years. In a regulatory filing...

Ironman World Championship cancelled

The Ironman World Championship that previously had been rescheduled is now canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisisIts the first time in the 43-year history of the triathlon event that it wont be runIronman had previously announced t...

'Atmosphere of fear created in the country', says Mamata on killing of journalist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled. Joshi, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020