Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambica Steels Limited is Developing its New Dedicated E-marketing Website for its Customers

NEW DELHI, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and Software providing complete information about all the products offered by the company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 10:49 IST
Ambica Steels Limited is Developing its New Dedicated E-marketing Website for its Customers

NEW DELHI, July 22, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Ambica Steel Limited, one of the largest and most successful manufacturers of stainless steel in India, is launching its new dedicated e-marketing website and Software providing complete information about all the products offered by the company. The description of the product will also be equipped with complete specifications such as the grades, diameters, and characteristics. This Software will be very helpful in providing information to the customers so that they can easily look for any product. The new web software will be known as Ambica Marketing Management, which will help the users to look for their products easily without spending much time in different web applications. It will help the users to find the required product with the required grades and specifications. The selection platform AMM (Ambica Marketing Module) will be making it more efficient to cater to the needs of the users.

AMM will be working in a very user-friendly manner. It will help the users by receiving even their minute queries and then responding to them. The information regarding the delivery date of any product or stock availability is informed to the users so that they would not find themselves in any problem. How does Software work? The software works on the basic principle of reducing interaction time for the satisfaction of the customer. Whenever a customer updates their query, the Software receives it immediately and responds to them automatically with the information required in the form of a quote.

The latest Software of Ambica Steels Limited will be useful for the customers who are looking for better quality products without required specifications but end up wasting their lot of time in hassling between different web applications. This Software will be working as a one-stop destination for good quality products with user-friendly service. About Ambica Steels Limited Ambica is a fully integrated Stainless Steel manufacturer headquartered in New Delhi, India, and was established in the year 1970. Ambica produces some special grades in the stainless steel industry. America's standard grades of production includes Austenitics (303, 304/L, 316/L, 321, 316Ti etc), Martensitic & Ferritics (410,416,420A/B/C,430/F,431 etc). Also, Ambica specializes in grades like Duplex steels (F51 /2205 / 1.4462) and Precipitation Hardened (17-4PH, 1.4542, 15/5PH also as per AMS specifications for the Aerospace Industry). Ambica is presently exporting these materials to around 56 countries worldwide.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Confusion swirls as Japan launches tourism campaign amid virus surge

Japan on Wednesday kicked off a national travel campaign aimed at reviving its battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism amid a jump in new coronavirus cases. Go To Travel - dubbed Go To Trouble by some local media...

Sunteck Realty adds new housing project in Mumbai; aims Rs 5,000 cr revenue in 5-7 years

Sunteck Realty has entered a joint development agreement with land-owners to construct a housing project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region that has a revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five-seven years. In a regulatory filing...

Ironman World Championship cancelled

The Ironman World Championship that previously had been rescheduled is now canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisisIts the first time in the 43-year history of the triathlon event that it wont be runIronman had previously announced t...

'Atmosphere of fear created in the country', says Mamata on killing of journalist

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed shock over the killing of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi and said that an atmosphere of fear has been created in the country and voices are being muzzled. Joshi, who...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020