Left Menu
Development News Edition

MoEngage Reveals New Brand Identity With Redesigned Logo and Website; Announces New Leadership Appointments

Its flagship community initiative #GROWTH is also available online, enabling free access to on-demand webcasts, playbooks and upcoming events in one place. Along with its new brand identity, MoEngage also announced new appointments to its leadership team: • Atma Gunupudi has joined as Vice President of Global Customer Success to help shape and scale the company’s customer success strategy.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 22-07-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 11:25 IST
MoEngage Reveals New Brand Identity With Redesigned Logo and Website; Announces New Leadership Appointments

Bangalore, Karnataka, India & San Francisco, United StatesBusiness Wire India Intelligent customer engagement platform MoEngage announced today the launch of its new corporate brand identity, redesigned logo and website. These changes come on the heels of its sixth anniversary, when the company is evolving its product offerings and rapidly expanding its global reach. “In the last six years, MoEngage has expanded beyond mobile marketing automation to become a full-stack customer engagement and analytics platform with a broadening footprint across North America, Europe and Asia,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO of MoEngage. “Our new brand identity and website reflects our market-leading growth and our commitment to helping today’s customer-obsessed brands understand their customers like never before and delight them with personalized engagement at every step in the life-cycle.” Designed to work effortlessly across digital and physical channels, the new logo reflects MoEngage’s vision of building the world’s most trusted customer engagement platform. It is a wordmark in deep blue, with the customer at the center of the letter “O”, representing the company’s core promise of enabling brands to become truly customer-obsessed. The company’s new website highlights the full suite of engagement and analytics solutions it offers as well as solutions for seven industries, including Banking and Ed Tech. Its flagship community initiative #GROWTH is also available online, enabling free access to on-demand webcasts, playbooks and upcoming events in one place.

Along with its new brand identity, MoEngage also announced new appointments to its leadership team: • Atma Gunupudi has joined as Vice President of Global Customer Success to help shape and scale the company’s customer success strategy. Prior to this, Atma built and led globally-distributed customer success teams at Salesforce, delivering complex digital transformations across segments, industries and geographies. • Saurabh Madan has joined as General Manager of South-East Asia & ANZ regions and will oversee the company’s go-to-market initiatives in the region. He brings deep experience in consulting mobile-first brands and has a proven track record of setting up high-performance growth teams.

• Additionally, Yash Reddy takes charge as Chief Business Officer, where he will oversee growth and strategy across APAC and the EMEA regions. Commenting on the appointments, Mr Dodda said, “I am delighted to welcome our new leaders to MoEngage. As we continue to build on our success as a leading customer engagement platform and a customer-first organization, bringing leaders with deep industry and domain experience is absolutely critical. I am confident that in their new roles, Atma, Saurabh and Yash will execute strategies that deliver compelling value to our customers.” About MoEngage MoEngage is an intelligent customer engagement platform, built for the user-obsessed. With AI-powered customer journey orchestration, personalization capabilities, and in-built analytics, MoEngage is tailored specifically to cater to your user-driven needs and enables hyper-personalization at scale across mobile, email, web, SMS and messaging channels. Fortune 500 brands and enterprises across 35+ countries such as Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone and McAfee along with internet-first brands such as Flipkart, Ola, OYO, Bigbasket, and Tokopedia use MoEngage to orchestrate their cross-channel campaigns and engage efficiently with their customers. To learn more about omnichannel customer engagement with MoEngage, visit our website www.moengage.com. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UAE's migrant workers fret over future in coronavirus economy

When Kapil left his Nepali village for an airport job packing cargo in the United Arab Emirates, he thought he was securing a future for himself and his family.But less than a year after arriving in the Middle East trade and tourism hub, he...

Dosti Realty Announces New Corporate Logo to Mark Achieving a 10 mn. Sq. Ft. Development Portfolio

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Dosti Realty, a leading real estate group announces a new brand identity, by unveiling its new logo. In order to remain relevant, it is important for companies to evolve and the new logo com...

Rajasthan Speaker moves SC against HC directive to defer disqualification proceedings till Friday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the high court directive to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin...

Gael Garcia Bernal joins M Night Shyamalan's next

Mexican star Gael Garcia Bernal has joined Indian-American filmmaker M Night Shyamalans thriller for Universal. Shyamalan, known for his films The Sixth Sense and The Village, will write, produce and direct the untitled film.The details abo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020