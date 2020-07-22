Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retail investors flocking to stock markets amid COVID-19 crisis: SEBI Chief

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent countrywide lockdown led to a surge of retail investors in equity markets and opening of new demat accounts, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 12:15 IST
Retail investors flocking to stock markets amid COVID-19 crisis: SEBI Chief
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi. [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent countrywide lockdown led to a surge of retail investors in equity markets and opening of new demat accounts, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Ajay Tyagi said on Wednesday. During June, 10 lakh new demat accounts were opened compared to 5 lakh a month in the pre-COVID era, he said while addressing the FICCI's 17th Annual Capital Market Conference 'CAPAM 2020.'

Tyagi said the stock market has now recovered from the COVID-19 crisis. "The overall situation is not bad and there is no cause for despair," he said. The SEBI Chairman said he has asked stock exchanges to introduce blockchain technology on a trial basis initially with real-time settlements.

Responding to another question, Tyagi said 95 per cent of capital invested is in top-rated bonds. In the United States, only 5 per cent of capital is invested in top-rated bonds and 75 per cent in lower-rated bonds. "So there is a need to move to down-rating curve in the corporate bond market." He also said that alternative investment funds will soon be allowed to buy out stressed assets of non-banking finance companies. (ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Snooker-O'Sullivan says crowds at World Championship an unnecessary risk

Former world number one Ronnie OSullivan said the decision to allow a limited number of spectators during this years snooker World Championship in Britain is an unnecessary risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The July 31 to Aug. 16 event at Sh...

16 Assam Rifles personnel among 20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Mizoram

Twenty more people, including 16 Assam Rifles personnel and two BSF jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the states tally to 317 on Wednesday, a government statement said. Of the 306 samples tested on Tuesday, 18 peo...

UAE's migrant workers fret over future in coronavirus economy

When Kapil left his Nepali village for an airport job packing cargo in the United Arab Emirates, he thought he was securing a future for himself and his family.But less than a year after arriving in the Middle East trade and tourism hub, he...

Dosti Realty Announces New Corporate Logo to Mark Achieving a 10 mn. Sq. Ft. Development Portfolio

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Dosti Realty, a leading real estate group announces a new brand identity, by unveiling its new logo. In order to remain relevant, it is important for companies to evolve and the new logo com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020