SEBI's Blueprint for Streamlined Stock Exchange Operations

Sebi has announced a proposed overhaul of stock exchange trading rules, intending to simplify regulations and reduce compliance burdens. The plan includes consolidating multiple provisions, improving transparency, and eliminating obsolete rules. Public feedback on these proposals is invited until January 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled proposals aimed at transforming the trading framework across stock exchanges. This initiative seeks to streamline regulations, eliminate redundancies, and reduce the compliance load for trading participants.

In a move to enhance the ease of doing business, Sebi's consultation paper suggests merging several overlapping trading-related provisions into a single comprehensive framework. This includes regulations on trading hours, market circuit breakers, call auction mechanisms, and others applicable to both equity and commodity segments.

Sebi also intends to boost transparency by merging bulk and block deal disclosures and revising the reporting requirements for brokers. Updates on short-selling and securities lending will also be incorporated, while outdated rules are set for removal. The public has been invited to comment on these proposals until January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)

