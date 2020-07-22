Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buses, non-personal category of passenger cars to see faster electric mobility adoption: Report

In the next wave, vehicle segments such as buses and passenger cars in commercial applications will see a faster pace of electrification, driven by the improving total cost of ownership, environmental awareness, and a policy push, according to the whitepaper 'Electric mobility 2.0: tracking the next wave in India'. Industry body, FICCI earlier this month recommended various measures to the government, including continuation of the FAME -II scheme till 2025, to enhance demand for electric vehicles amid severe disruption caused by COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:29 IST
Buses, non-personal category of passenger cars to see faster electric mobility adoption: Report

The next wave of electric mobility adoption is expected in segments such as buses and non-personal category of passenger cars, driven by factors like low-cost of ownership, policy push and environmental awareness, says a report. According to global management consulting firm Kearney, with steps such as adequate infrastructure and appropriate business models, electric vehicle (EV) adoption can reach 25 to 30 per cent of new sales across segments by 2030.

India's first wave of electric mobility adoption has penetrated the two- and three-wheeler segments with a variety of new products. In the next wave, vehicle segments such as buses and passenger cars in commercial applications will see a faster pace of electrification, driven by the improving total cost of ownership, environmental awareness, and a policy push, according to the whitepaper 'Electric mobility 2.0: tracking the next wave in India'.

Industry body, FICCI earlier this month recommended various measures to the government, including continuation of the FAME -II scheme till 2025, to enhance demand for electric vehicles amid severe disruption caused by COVID-19. According to the report, the steps required to boost electric vehicle adoption include affordable products, standardisation of technologies, higher financial incentives, among others.

"Making electric vehicles a widespread phenomenon will require focus on suitable vehicle segments and applications, potential business models, supplier landscape along with the infrastructure and ecosystem surrounding this,” said Manish Mathur, partner and head of Kearney's Asia Pacific Automotive, Transportation and Infrastructure Practice. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) need to develop market-focused affordable offerings and educate customers about the value proposition of EVs.

EV manufacturers should also invest in local supplier development to reduce costs and create a robust after-sales network for superior customer service, the whitepaper stated, adding industry bodies should encourage shared investments for research and development along with knowledge transfer among members. They should also drive the standardisation of technologies to minimize product and ecosystem development costs, it said.

According to Rahul Mishra, Kearney principal and electric mobility lead, the lockdown may have temporarily shifted focus away from the electrification agenda, "there are still a number of challenges to be addressed". "The policy landscape across states is still not aligned, the total cost of ownership has not reached parity for many segments, and the choice of options and acquisition cost of available options are important drivers, he said.

Pitching for enhanced financial incentives by the Government to boost demand and provide fiscal and non-fiscal incentives for domestic manufacturing, the whitepaper said that this will reduce import dependence in the long run. The current state of the economy and the thrust on self-dependence can catalyze this effort, it said.

"With adequate infrastructure development and appropriate business models, EV adoption by 2030 would require an additional 40 to 60 billion units (kWh) by 2030, constituting 2 to 3 per cent of the expected energy demand at that time. "Although planned generation and core transmission capacities seem adequate for future growth, last mile distribution capacity should be assessed and augmented wherever required,” said Bhaskar Rakshit, principal and power and utilities lead.

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin nurse in Singapore conferred with prestigious President's Award

A 59-year-old Indian-origin nurse in Singapore has been conferred with the prestigious Presidents Award for Nurses for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kala Narayanasamy was among the five nurses given the award, the M...

Filipino journalist Ressa pleads not guilty to tax evasion

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was last month convicted of libel in what was widely criticized as an attack on press freedom, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to tax evasion, one of several other cases she and her onlin...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU - document

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer aims to clear the way for an almost blanket motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe during the countrys presidency of the European Union, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showe...

Dubey encounter: Ex-judge B S Chauhan to head inquiry panel, complete probe in 2 mths, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday approved Uttar Pradesh governments draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice retd B S Chauhan as chairman of the 3-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020