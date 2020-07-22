Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pioneer India to launch three Head Unit Receivers with Amazon Alexa Built-In to revolutionize car infotainment

DMH-Z6350BT The 6.8" Capacitive Type WVGA Display Screen provides viewing experience that makes the map reading safer and easier. DMH-ZF9350BT The 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen provides an immersive viewing experience that makes the map reading safer and easier.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 13:43 IST
Pioneer India to launch three Head Unit Receivers with Amazon Alexa Built-In to revolutionize car infotainment

New Delhi, 22nd July 2020: One of the leading brands in the milieu of car infotainment, Pioneer, is launching 3 Car AV Receivers with Alexa built-in, under the names, DMH-Z6350BT (6.8-inch Car Stereo), DMH-ZS9350BT (9-inch Car Stereo) and DMH-ZF9350BT (9-inch Floating Display Car Stereo). While the prices of these products are yet to be announced, there is no doubt about their utility.

Created with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, these brand new car AV receivers are excellent for multitasking and have been designed to provide a seamless driving experience. The different design features are deliberately crafted to cater to the needs of different types of cars and users. Pioneer is looking forward to revolutionizing car infotainment, and the launch of these three highly functional receivers is a step towards that direction.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, users can talk to Alexa directly through the Pioneer DMH receivers. Customers can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping cart, play music, listen to the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and a lot more.

Alexa lives in the cloud, so it's always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to compatible devices automatically. Using Alexa with the DMH receivers is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly. Disclaimer: Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates Exclusive features/USPs of the products

1. With Alexa built-in, you can play music, place calls, play audiobooks, search for news, check the weather, control smart home devices and do much more - all the while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

2. With the help of built-in Apple CarPlay, you can use your mobile apps, make calls, and enjoy a boatload of entertainment.

3. Android Auto automatically brings useful information and organizes it into simple cards that appear just when they are needed. By reducing the distractions, Android Auto also makes driving safer.

Different types of screens for different types of experiences! DMH-Z6350BT The 6.8" Capacitive Type WVGA Display Screen provides a viewing experience that makes the map reading safer and easier. You can tether the receiver with your smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet. DMH-ZS9350BT The 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen makes map reading easier and safer. The New Mechanical design allows the panel to be installed separately from the main unit, expanding your options for installation. You can tether the receiver with your smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet. DMH-ZF9350BT The 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen provides an immersive viewing experience that makes the map reading safer and easier. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin nurse in Singapore conferred with prestigious President's Award

A 59-year-old Indian-origin nurse in Singapore has been conferred with the prestigious Presidents Award for Nurses for serving on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kala Narayanasamy was among the five nurses given the award, the M...

Filipino journalist Ressa pleads not guilty to tax evasion

Award-winning Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, who was last month convicted of libel in what was widely criticized as an attack on press freedom, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to tax evasion, one of several other cases she and her onlin...

EXCLUSIVE-Germany wants to introduce car toll across EU - document

German Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer aims to clear the way for an almost blanket motorway toll for cars across Germany and Europe during the countrys presidency of the European Union, a draft document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showe...

Dubey encounter: Ex-judge B S Chauhan to head inquiry panel, complete probe in 2 mths, says SC

The Supreme Court Wednesday approved Uttar Pradesh governments draft notification for appointing former apex court judge Justice retd B S Chauhan as chairman of the 3-member inquiry commission on the killing of eight policemen and the subse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020