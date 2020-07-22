Pioneer India to launch three Head Unit Receivers with Amazon Alexa Built-In to revolutionize car infotainment

New Delhi, 22nd July 2020: One of the leading brands in the milieu of car infotainment, Pioneer, is launching 3 Car AV Receivers with Alexa built-in, under the names, DMH-Z6350BT (6.8-inch Car Stereo), DMH-ZS9350BT (9-inch Car Stereo) and DMH-ZF9350BT (9-inch Floating Display Car Stereo). While the prices of these products are yet to be announced, there is no doubt about their utility.

Created with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, these brand new car AV receivers are excellent for multitasking and have been designed to provide a seamless driving experience. The different design features are deliberately crafted to cater to the needs of different types of cars and users. Pioneer is looking forward to revolutionizing car infotainment, and the launch of these three highly functional receivers is a step towards that direction.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, users can talk to Alexa directly through the Pioneer DMH receivers. Customers can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping cart, play music, listen to the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and a lot more.

Alexa lives in the cloud, so it's always getting smarter, adding new capabilities that are delivered to compatible devices automatically. Using Alexa with the DMH receivers is simple and hands-free – just ask, and Alexa will respond instantly. Disclaimer: Amazon, Alexa, and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates Exclusive features/USPs of the products

1. With Alexa built-in, you can play music, place calls, play audiobooks, search for news, check the weather, control smart home devices and do much more - all the while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

2. With the help of built-in Apple CarPlay, you can use your mobile apps, make calls, and enjoy a boatload of entertainment.

3. Android Auto automatically brings useful information and organizes it into simple cards that appear just when they are needed. By reducing the distractions, Android Auto also makes driving safer.

Different types of screens for different types of experiences! DMH-Z6350BT The 6.8" Capacitive Type WVGA Display Screen provides a viewing experience that makes the map reading safer and easier. You can tether the receiver with your smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet. DMH-ZS9350BT The 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen makes map reading easier and safer. The New Mechanical design allows the panel to be installed separately from the main unit, expanding your options for installation. You can tether the receiver with your smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet. DMH-ZF9350BT The 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen provides an immersive viewing experience that makes the map reading safer and easier. PWR PWR