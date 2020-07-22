Left Menu
Development News Edition

TV18 Broadcast Q1 net profit down 92 pc to Rs 1.88 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.17 crore in April-June quarter of previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations fell 35.20 per cent to Rs 775.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,197.51 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 15:06 IST
TV18 Broadcast Q1 net profit down 92 pc to Rs 1.88 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Media firm TV18 Broadcast Ltd on Wednesday reported a 91.88 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.88 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.17 crore in April-June quarter of previous fiscal, TV18 Broadcast said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations fell 35.20 per cent to Rs 775.93 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,197.51 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total expenses stood at Rs 799.20 crore in June quarter, down 33.38 per cent from Rs 1,199.66 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of TV18 Broadcast Ltd were trading 8.32 per cent lower at Rs 35.80 on the BSE during the afternoon trade on Wednesday..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Biden, leading Trump by 8 points, also has a big advantage with undecided voters

Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points in support among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who are undecided, according to a Reut...

Paris Hilton reveals she still has 'nightmares' about her past

American media personality Paris Hilton recently revealed that she had a hard time looking back on her childhood, in fact, it still haunts her till today. According to Fox News, the 39-year-old businesswoman is set to be the subject of the ...

Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport, no casualties

An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 777 cargo plane caught fire while loading cargo at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday, the airline said, adding that fire has been contained and none of the crew or ground staff were harmed.The c...

Trump administration signals hardening of stance towards Beijing

As the relations between the US and China continue to worsen, the Trump Administration is signalling a hardening of stance towards Beijing. A slew of recent statements from Washington has made it clear that relations between the US and Chin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020