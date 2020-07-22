NSDC, Airtel Payments Bank join hands to skill rural youth for financial services sector jobs

Airtel Payments Bank and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on Wednesday announced a partnership to skill the youth in rural India and enable them to find employment opportunities in the financial services sector. The partnership will leverage NSDC's experience, training infrastructure and wide network with Airtel Payment Bank's industry insights, to design and conduct targeted skill development programmes for rural youth, according to a joint statement.

"Through our strategic partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, we aim at imparting the youth with knowledge and training that render financial and banking services more accessible to rural and semi-urban India," NSDC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Kumar said in a statement. The skill development programme will be tailored for imparting knowledge and skills for entry-level jobs, such as business correspondent and field sales executive, in the financial services sector.

The programme will focus on adoption of digital tools to drive online banking and digital financial services, given the growing penetration of affordable smartphones and 4G networks in the country, the statement said. "India has the largest young population in the world, and a large proportion is residing in small towns and villages of the country. We are delighted to partner with NSDC to empower our youth and build a financially inclusive India," Airtel Payments Bank MD and CEO Anubrata Biswas said.

Airtel Payments Bank and NSDC will leverage their industry linkages and help the participants find suitable jobs, the statement said. "This collaboration will also extend to e-Skill India, NSDC's digital skilling initiative. Special learning modules will be built to create awareness about digital financial services and will be introduced on the platform," it added.