FE Credit launches a Mega Card Spend Promotion giving away not 1, 2 or 3 but 60 latest Honda Air Blade Motorbikes

PTI | Hochiminhcity | Updated: 22-07-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 16:09 IST
HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VPBank Finance Company Limited (FE Credit), one of Vietnam's largest Credit card issuers, today announced the launch of a MEGA SUMMER Promotion giving away 60 latest Honda AirBlade Motorbikes. During this two-month promo period starting July 9, 2020, every time a cardholder reaches a spend of 2.5 million VND, s/he will get a chance to win one of these 60 motorbikes.

To make day-to-day spends rewarding, FE Credit already rewards cardholders with up to 10X Oi Plus Reward Points. Each Oi Plus Point is equal to 1 VND, so no complex conversions or calculations. Now, besides earning Oi Plus Points, as cardholders keep spending, they will also keep increasing their chances to win one of the 60 latest Honda AirBlades. Cardholders simply need to download and check the FE Mobile App to track their chances on a real time basis. Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO, FE CREDIT said "Our credit cards business is a strategic driver of financial inclusion. Post pandemic we want to make the convenience of cashless experiences even more rewarding for our valued cardholders with this Mega Summer Promo" Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Card Business Center Director, FE Credit, continued "Our aim is to make life simple & rewarding for our valued cardholders. This Mega Summer promotion is another example of our key focus which is to provide relevant and rewarding offers to first-time card users" Ms. Winnie Wong, Country Manager, Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos, Mastercard added, "Mastercard is delighted to partner with FE CREDIT on this latest initiative. This collaboration helps to create easy, seamless, and rewarding payments experiences for cardholders while accelerating the adoption of cashless payments." ABOUT FE CREDIT A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader in the unsecured consumer loans and credit card market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans, credit cards and insurance. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 9,000 partners across 12,000 Point of Sale (POS) outlets nationwide.

www.fecredit.com.vn Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200721/2863261-1 PWR PWR.

© Copyright 2020