Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tier-2 and 3 consumers more hopeful of rebound in retail: KPMG

Nearly 22 per cent consumers in tier-2 cities and 30 per cent in tier-3 towns feel their spending will either increase or remain the same as prior to Covid-19, according to a new survey by professional services firm KPMG.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 17:47 IST
Tier-2 and 3 consumers more hopeful of rebound in retail: KPMG
Over half of respondents feel the impact of COVID-19 will be short-lived and normalcy is not far. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 22 per cent consumers in tier-2 cities and 30 per cent in tier-3 towns feel their spending will either increase or remain the same as prior to COVID-19, according to a new survey by professional services firm KPMG. The survey study indicates that tier-2 and 3 consumers are more liberal in their spending habits, hence these could be the next focus area for retailers to expand their presence.

Further, a greater impact on positive sentiments could be expected in the event of an economic stimulus. The survey was conducted with 2,376 respondents (of which 66 per cent were male and 34 per cent female). It was conducted across tier-1, tier-2 and tier-3 cities among different spender types and age groups between May 18 and June 7. Nearly 68 per cent of respondents expect safety precautions to be their primary priority following pricing and promotion.

Companies will need to assess their sense of safety across the value chain and ensure it is aligned to the new normal expectations of consumers. Pricing and promotions will also continue to be a significant driver for purchase decisions, said the survey report. So retailers will need to identify ways to gain consumer trust and confidence going forward.

With the shift of preference towards online, mainly due to the pandemic, companies will need to develop their online and last-mile logistics, delivery capabilities and manage supply chain hygiene across all levels. "Evidently, we know that for India, providing a seamless journey for consumers through a mix of digital and physical infrastructure will require the backing of a strong supply chain," said the KPMG report.

Significantly, overall 51 per cent of respondents feel that the impact of COVID-19 will be short-lived and normalcy is not far. And tier-2 and 3 cities are twice more positive than the tier-I cities possibly because of less fear of viral spread, lower density of population, city congestion is avoidable and community transmission is slow.

(ANI)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Gambling addiction spikes among South Korea's work-from-home day traders and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Gambling addiction spikes among South Koreas work-from-home day tradersDay traders seeking help for gambling addiction have tripled in number in South Korea, as COVID-19 social distancing an...

WHO and Africa CDC launch expert committee on traditional medicine for COVID-19

Today, the World Health Organization WHO Africa CDC launch the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19. This a joint effort to enhance research development of traditional medicines for COVID-19 in Africa.Africa has ...

World News Roundup: No easy approval of EU stimulus deal, says parliament head; Russia sentences historian of Stalin-era crimes to 3.5 years in jail: Ifax and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.No easy approval of EU stimulus deal, says parliament headThe European Parliament will not rubber-stamp a European Union leaders accord on a massive coronavirus stimulus, the assemblys hea...

Britain's Labour Party apologises to ex-staff over anti-Semitism row

Britains Labour Party apologised on Wednesday to former staff members for defaming them after they criticised the partys handling of anti-Semitism claims in a television documentary. The row took place in 2019 under Labours previous leader,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020