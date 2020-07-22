P7 Heavy Cargo Takes Flight Powered by Fabric From Kusumgar

MUMBAI, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kusumgar Corporates, has proudly developed a special fabric for P7 heavy cargo parachutes. The heavy drop system is used for para dropping, which is capable of paradropping military stores up to 7-ton weight class from IL-76 Aircraft. In light of the requirements of the armed forces, especially in difficult to reach border areas without motorable roads, these systems would fill the gap for logistics and supplies

The entire system was developed by DRDO's ADRDE lab based in Agra and manufactured by OPF Kanpur. Kusumgar successfully developed the fabric with special coating formulation with the support of ADRDE team, which resulted in improved abrasion resistance apart from water and oil repellent. This is another feather in the cap for Kusumgar in tune with vision of our Prime Minister's Made in India project. About UsKusumgar is a pioneer in technical textiles in India. It has supported the indigenization of several products for the armed forces and has also been the selected industry partner in developing various products with DRDO

Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218103/P7_Heavy_Cargo_Fabric_Kusumgar.jpg