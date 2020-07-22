Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's pandemic fund "could have been better", ECB's Lagarde says

Over the weekend, Lagarde had said EU leaders should aim for a package in line with the Commission's proposal, which was for 500 billion euros in grants, even if it took longer to reach an agreement. Germany's finance minister compared the deal to the decision of Alexander Hamilton, one of the U.S. Founding Fathers, to federalise the debts of U.S. states in 1790.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:56 IST
EU's pandemic fund "could have been better", ECB's Lagarde says

A historic European Union deal creating a 750-billion-euro ($870 billion) fund to help the bloc's weaker economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic "could have been better", European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Wednesday.

The accord, struck on Tuesday after fraught negotiations, will see the European Commission disburse 390 billion in grants and 360 billion in cheap loans to member countries based on criteria including their unemployment rate in recent years and, later, the economic damage wrought by the pandemic. But Lagarde stood out as a rare critic, saying she would have preferred a greater proportion of grants over loans, in line with the Commission's original proposal that was changed to convince fiscally frugal countries such as the Netherlands.

"It could have been better but it’s a very ambitious project," Lagarde told a live-streamed interview with the Washington Post. Over the weekend, Lagarde had said EU leaders should aim for a package in line with the Commission's proposal, which was for 500 billion euros in grants, even if it took longer to reach an agreement.

Germany's finance minister compared the deal to the decision of Alexander Hamilton, one of the U.S. Founding Fathers, to federalise the debts of U.S. states in 1790. ($1 = 0.8633 euros) (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra/Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-AIG extend sponsorship of women's British Open

The Royal and Ancient says the extension of insurance firm AIGs title sponsorship of the womens British Open until 2025 will accelerate the progress made in the womens game. AIG have agreed a two-year extension to its current deal and this ...

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 bln for millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The U.S. government will pay 1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German biotech firm BioNTech SEs COVID-19 vaccine candidate if they are able to successfully develop one, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract is ...

De Villiers was in line to make comeback with T20 World Cup: de Kock

South Africas captain in the shortest format, Quinton de Kock, has said AB de Villiers could have come out of international retirement for the 2020 T20 World Cup, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was schedule...

Pompeo, in Denmark, says US will assert greater Arctic role

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the United States will become more active in the Arctic to counter growing Russian influence and thwart attempts by China to insert itself into the region. On a brief visit to Denmark, Pom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020