Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mylab gets ICMR nod for its antigen testing kit for COVID-19 

The product named, 'Pathocatch COVID-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit', is developed and manufactured in India, Mylab said in a statement. The kit will be available for orders immediately and will be priced around Rs 450, it added. Health experts believe that to keep up with the pace of infections, India needs a combination of both antigen and RT-PCR testing, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:34 IST
Mylab gets ICMR nod for its antigen testing kit for COVID-19 

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions on Wednesday said it has received commercial approval from the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for its antigen testing kit for COVID-19. The product named, 'Pathocatch COVID-19 Antigen Rapid testing kit', is developed and manufactured in India, Mylab said in a statement.

The kit will be available for orders immediately and will be priced around Rs 450, it added. The development adds another product to the company's suite of testing solutions for COVID-19 virus, Mylab said.

"After bringing an affordable RT-PCR test to reduce dependence on foreign kits, we launched Compact XL to accelerate COVID-19 testing. Now, with the approval for an antigen testing kit, we will cover whole spectrum of COVID-19 testing and leave no stone unturned to fight this pandemic," Mylab Discovery Solutions MD Hasmukh Rawal said. Health experts believe that to keep up with the pace of infections, India needs a combination of both antigen and RT-PCR testing, the statement said. PTI AKT RVK

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Bangladesh's Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as T20 WC is postponed

Bangladeshs pending Test series against Sri Lanka could be rescheduled to October as Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury looking to work around with our schedule after the postponement of the T20 World Cup. According to ES...

European stocks in reverse as U.S.-China tensions spike

European shares slid on Wednesday as escalating U.S.-China tensions and a surge in coronavirus cases dented sentiment after an EU-wide debt deal sent the regions markets to four-month highs in the previous session.Breaking a three-day winni...

Kim Kardashian asks for compassion as Kanye West struggles with bipolar disorder

Kim Kardashian said on Wednesday that her rapper husband Kanye West suffers from bipolar disorder and asked for compassion and empathy as he and his family try to manage his illness.Kardashians statement on her Instagram stories account was...

Royals' Dozier on IL after positive COVID-19 test

Two days before the season opener, the Kansas City Royals placed third basemanoutfielder Hunter Dozier on the injured list Wednesday after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Im disappointed to say the least, Dozier said in a statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020