Iran Restores Mobile Communication Amidst Ongoing Protests and Political Turmoil

Iran resumed international mobile communication after a shutdown during nationwide protests. Tehran streets remain tense with a strong security presence. Despite public rhetoric, private communication continues between Iran and the US. President Trump has introduced tariffs on countries trading with Iran, escalating tensions further.

Iran resumed its international mobile communication services on Tuesday, following a temporary suspension amid widespread protests that have reportedly resulted in at least 646 casualties. Tehran locals, now able to communicate with outside sources, report a tense atmosphere characterized by a heavy security presence and restricted internet access.

Inside Tehran, reports describe anti-riot police equipped with shields, shotguns, and tear gas at major intersections, and plainclothes security personnel monitoring public spaces. Despite the unrest, local businesses were instructed to remain open. However, uncertainty looms large as US-Iran tensions rise, and an air of disquiet persists on Tehran's streets.

International diplomatic communication continues between Iranian and US officials, despite the local turmoil. President Trump, in response to Iran's protest crackdown, swiftly enforced a 25% tariff on nations engaging in trade with Iran. This move, alongside rising military threats, further complicates the geopolitical landscape, leaving many worried about potential escalation.

