Japan-South Korea Summit: Strengthening Ties Amid East Asian Tensions

Japan and South Korea are working to strengthen their security and economic ties in response to escalating tensions in East Asia. The leaders of both countries discussed supply chains, AI, and cooperation with the U.S., and addressed regional disputes and the issue of forced laborers' remains.

Updated: 13-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:46 IST
Japan and South Korea are taking steps to bolster their security and economic collaboration in light of intensifying tensions in East Asia. This followed a summit in Japan where leaders debated issues such as industrial supply chains, artificial intelligence, and the goal of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

The summit emphasized the significance of Japan-South Korea relations, especially in conjunction with their shared ally, the United States. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung highlighted the growing importance of trilateral cooperation, and both leaders vowed to tackle cross-border online scams actively.

Additionally, discussions touched on past grievances between the two nations, including historical labor disputes. South Korea maintains that many Korean forced laborers' remains are still in Japan, a claim Japan partially acknowledges. Both leaders agreed on the necessity for continued diplomatic interactions to address these enduring challenges.

