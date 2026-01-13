German Chancellor Predicts End of Iranian Regime Amid Protests

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that Iran's leadership might be reaching its end as the nation grapples with widespread protests. Initially sparked by economic hardships, these demonstrations have escalated into calls for the toppling of the Islamic Republic's clerical regime.

During a visit to India, Merz stated, "I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime," questioning the legitimacy of the Iranian leadership. He emphasized that a regime that can only wield power through violence is on the brink of collapse, as the Iranian populace rises against it.

Merz noted that Germany is working closely with the United States and other European governments to address the situation in Iran. He urged the Iranian government to halt its violent suppression of protestors. Although he refrained from commenting on Germany's trade commitments with Iran, he acknowledged ongoing but limited trade relations despite restrictions, as German exports have significantly decreased.

