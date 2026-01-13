Flooded ICU Chaos: Critical Patient Evacuation at SMS Hospital
At SMS Hospital, 14 critically ill patients were relocated after a pipeline leak flooded the ICU. Ten of the patients required ventilator support. The area, formerly rooms and toilets, had old pipelines buried during construction, leading to corrosion and a leak. The pipelines have since been repaired.
A serious incident unfolded at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where a pipeline leak caused water to flood the ICU, leading to the urgent relocation of critically ill patients. Hospital authorities confirmed that 14 patients, including 10 on ventilators, were moved to ensure their safety.
The ICU, part of a section previously housing rooms and toilets, suffered water accumulation due to aged pipelines corroding over time. This led to around six inches of water collecting on Monday night, raising severe concerns about the potential for electric shocks amidst sensitive medical equipment.
Dr. B L Yadav, in charge of the hospital's Trauma Centre, indicated that swift action was taken to repair the damaged pipelines. Hospital staff have been working diligently to address the aftermath and ensure the ward's safety moving forward.
