CCI approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

CCI approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Co by Adani Ports and Special Economic ZonePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 22:09 IST
Fair trade regulator CCI on Wednesday said it has given its nod to acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd
The proposed transaction involves acquisition of equity shareholding along with management control of 100 per cent of the total issued and outstanding preference share capital of Krishnapatnam Port Company, a combination notice filed with the regulator noted
In a tweet on Wednesday, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it "approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited." Krishnapatnam Port Company is engaged as a developer and operator of the deep water port at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd is a customer-facing integrated port infrastructure services provider present across ten domestic ports in Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, the combination notice said.
ALSO READ
Odisha plans solar power projects to ramp up renewable energy generation
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 10,000-mark with 571 fresh cases, toll rises to 42 as four more die: Health Department.
4 deaths, 571 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Odisha plans solar power projects to ramp up renewable energy generation
Despite downturn, Saudi Arabia pursues goal of doubling size of capital city