SBI to donate 25 ventilators to MP hospitals

State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to provide 25 ventilators to various hospitals in Madhya Pradesh for fighting coronavirus as part of its social welfare initiative. As part of the initiative, on Wednesday, the bank has donated three ventilators to the government Jai Prakash Hospital in the state capital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, assistant general manager S Kondal Rao said.

The ventilators were handed over to the state health commissioner, Dr Sanjay Goyal at a function here by the deputy general manager, Pramod Kumar Bansal and SBI Ladies Club president, Vijaya Amara. The official said that SBI has decided to donate 25 ventilators to the government hospitals across Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for fighting the menace of COVID-19. * * * * * * Gigforce raises Rs 6cr from Unitus Ventures New Delhi: On-demand staffing platform Gigforce on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore from Unitus Venture.

The company plans to use the funds for building early technology platform and train gig workers, a statement said. "The dynamics of hiring have rapidly changed in the last six months. We have witnessed how the ongoing crisis has affected the growth of businesses and their staff. To ensure that a similar situation is avoided in future, Gigforce aims to reduce operational hassle for businesses and provide meaningful ways to earn livelihood for workers," Chirag Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Gigforce said.

The company uses chatbots, mobile applications, self-managed dashboards and a matching engine in the background to create the complete service. It also integrates and uses social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp to quickly onboard workers seeking earning opportunities. * * * * LetsTransport says bookings back to pre-COVID level * Logistic marketplace LetsTransport on Wednesday said it has witnessed significant spurt in demand with bookings reaching pre-COVID level. "LetsTransport has signed over 20 new clients during March and April this year, all of whom are dealing with essential products. With a presence in 15 cities, LetsTransport is driven to convert this pandemic into an opportunity," the company said in a statement.

The movement of non-essential products is stacking up to the revised baseline, resulting in a growth spurt of approximately 50 per cent per cent for LetsTransport, it added. The company has also raised the total funding of Rs 33 crore during the last two months, and will utilise the proceeds in geographical and technological expansion, enhancing client base and to further scale up the company's operations.

* * * * Uber installs 'safety cockpits' in 20,000 cars for safer rides * Ride hailing platform Uber on Wednesday said it is installing safety screens or 'safety cockpits' in 20,000 Premier sedans to provide safe rides to customers. Uber, which had previously installed safety cockpits in UberMedic cars to transport frontline healthcare workers in India, has already fitted them in 8,000 cars. "The cost of installation is borne by Uber, and it comes free of cost to drivers. Additionally, these safety cockpits are being scaled up across other product categories immediately," it said in a statement.

The safety cockpit is a protective ceiling-to-floor transparent plastic screen installed between the passenger and the driver. This enables social distancing within the confines of a car. Additionally, it acts as a safeguard to prevent droplet and aerosol transmission. * * * * Accenture helps Zydus Wellness drive digital transformation * Accenture on Wednesday said it has deployed SAP solution at Zydus Wellness, an India-based consumer wellness company, to help drive the company's digital transformation. "As part of the project, Accenture helped Zydus consolidate and integrate business and operational processes and information from its recent acquisition of Heinz India. With SAP S/4HANA in place, Zydus was able to consolidate consumer packaged goods best practices from both companies so they can operate as one unified business," a statement said.

The new platform has helped Zydus standardize and improve visibility and operational efficiency across its business and set the stage for a new era of growth, it added.