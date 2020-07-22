Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street see-saws as investors weigh mixed earnings, stimulus prospects

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc dropped 3.2% after the company reported an adjusted net loss of $2.6 billion in the April to June quarter. Market participants now look to quarterly results from Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc, both due after the closing bell.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 23:57 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street see-saws as investors weigh mixed earnings, stimulus prospects

U.S. stock indexes traded mixed and in a narrow range on Wednesday as investors digested mixed quarterly results, stimulus negotiations in Washington and simmering U.S.-China tensions. The blue-chip Dow the S&P 500 oscillated between positive and negative territory and were last slightly higher. The Nasdaq dipped, pressured by a 1.6% drop in Amazon.com shares.

The S&P 500 remains positive territory year-to-date, up nearly 1%. The Nasdaq has gained more than 18% since Jan. 1, while the Dow remains down almost 6%. "Investors are still trying to figure out which way to go," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York. "There's so much uncertainty out there."

The latest figures showed more than 1,000 deaths in the United States from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to nearly 142,000. Experts warned that number will rise further due to a surge in new infections. Congressional Democrats and Republicans remained divided on the details of a new stimulus package expected to cost $1 trillion or more, less than two weeks before extended benefits are due to expire for millions of unemployed Americans.

"Talk of a big stimulus package is sending jitters through the market because of the swelling deficit," Ghriskey added. "On the other hand stimulus package benefits the economy and we all know this economy needs help during this pandemic." Strained relations between Washington and Beijing deteriorated more after the White House abruptly shut down a Chinese consulate in Houston, a move China called "unprecedented."

On the economic front, sales of existing homes jumped by a record 20.7% in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. The Philadelphia SE Housing index was up 2.2%, handily outperforming the broader market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 48.2 points, or 0.18%, to 26,888.6, the S&P 500 gained 5.14 points, or 0.16%, to 3,262.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.92 points, or 0.18%, to 10,661.45. Seven of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 trading higher, with utilities enjoying the biggest percentage gain.

Second quarter earnings season is in full-swing, with 75 constituents of the S&P 500 having posted results. Of those, 77.3% have beaten consensus, according to Refinitiv data. But expectations have set a low bar. Analysts now see aggregate S&P 500 second quarter earnings plunging by 41.2% year-on-year, per Refinitiv.

Pfizer Inc gained 4.5% after the drugmaker and German biotech firm BioNTech SE announced the U.S. government would pay $1.95 billion 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Hospital operator HCA Healthcare Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, sending its stock jumping 11.4%.

Snap Inc shares sank 7.0% after posting a net loss of $326 million and forecasting fewer-than-expected current-quarter users. Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc dropped 3.2% after the company reported an adjusted net loss of $2.6 billion in the April to June quarter.

Market participants now look to quarterly results from Microsoft Corp and Tesla Inc, both due after the closing bell. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.45-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 75 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

Army man's father killed, pregnant wife thrashed over land dispute in UP's Amethi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian court invalidates asylum agreement with the US

A Canadian court Wednesday invalidated the countrys Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States, ruling elements of the law violate Canadian constitutional guarantees of life, liberty and security. But Federal Court Justice Ann Mari...

167 personnel of security forces found COVID-positive in Arunachal so far

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday said that 167 personnel of different security forces and the police have tested positive for COVID-19. Among them are 54 of the Indo Tibetan Border Police ITPB, 32 personnel each of the Army and...

Gehlot reviews coronavirus situation in Raj

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Rajasthan is among the leading states fighting the coronavirus pandemic and its measures to contain the spread of the virus has been appreciated across the country. Gehlot said this while r...

Sudan 2020 budget will adjust currency, aim for float in 2 years -government source

Sudans amended budget for 2020 includes a currency adjustment programmme beginning in August that aims to reach a full currency float in two years, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.The countrys currency recently fell to a recor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020