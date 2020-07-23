Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as earnings eclipse new U.S.-China tensions

European stocks rose on Thursday as better-than-expected corporate earnings offset worries about rising cases of COVID-19 and a sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and China. Shares rallied to their strongest levels since February this week - in many countries erasing their entire slump in March when the coronavirus pandemic sent markets into freefall - as investors bet that massive stimulus has carried economies through the worst of it.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 14:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain as earnings eclipse new U.S.-China tensions

European stocks rose on Thursday as better-than-expected corporate earnings offset worries about rising cases of COVID-19 and a sharp escalation in tensions between the United States and China.

Shares rallied to their strongest levels since February this week - in many countries erasing their entire slump in March when the coronavirus pandemic sent markets into freefall - as investors bet that massive stimulus has carried economies through the worst of it. The pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.42% while the German DAX gained 0.43% and the FTSE 100 by a similar margin.

S&P mini-futures added 0.29%, pointing to a stronger open on Wall Street. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.2%, close to Tuesday's level, which was its highest since late February.

The gains came despite Washington's order to Beijing to close its consulate in Houston, Texas amid accusations against China of spying. These had weighed on risk sentiment earlier in Asia, initially pulling shares lower before Asian stocks rebounded. China said the order was an "unprecedented escalation" by Washington, and a source said Beijing was considering shutting the U.S. consulate in Wuhan in retaliation.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that other consulate closures were "always possible". "You almost have a tug of war in markets between positives and negatives and its finally balanced. It looks like markets are pricing a V-shaped recovery so you can expect small negatives to have an outsize impact on markets," said Justin Onuekwusi, portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management.

"But the pullback is likely to be shortlived as there are people waiting for a dip." Positive corporate earnings surprises in Europe helped the mood, including from Unilever, French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics and automaker Daimler.

Investors will be keeping a close watch on U.S. weekly jobless claims figures due at 1230 GMT for the latest indications of how the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the American economy. The U.S. recorded more than 1,100 new coronavirus deaths for a second straight day on Wednesday. Despite the virus being far from under control, analysts say unprecedented stimulus measures to boost battered economies continue to provide structural support for riskier assets.

"The forces of liquidity are just unparalleled ... we're seeing what happened post the GFC (global financial crisis), but we're seeing it on steroids," said Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. "It's rare that you see both monetary and fiscal policy turned on, and then when they are they only turn on for a little bit."

GOLD GLITTERS In currency markets the euro was up 0.1%, close to the 21-month high of $1.1601 it touched on Wednesday as agreement between European Union members on a large economic recovery fund continued to provide lift.

The dollar was down marginally against a basket of currencies and unchanged versus the Japanese yen . Gold prices rose 0.3% to $1,876.60 per ounce, a new nine-year peak, with prices up more than 23% on the year.

Investors have flocked to the safe-haven metal as they seek shelter from a potential reversal in pumped-up stock prices and a possible rise in inflation following so much monetary and fiscal stimulus. Oil prices edged up, with U.S. crude adding 14 cents to $42.04 a barrel and global benchmark Brent crude up 12 cents to $44.41 per barrel.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao in London and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Savea's heart pumping at possibility of Pasifika team

Ardie Savea does not want to think too far ahead but the Wellington Hurricanes loose forward says his heart is pumping at the thought of a Pacific Islands team possibly joining a revamped Super Rugby competition next year. Saveas Hurricanes...

Investigations ongoing at Glencore's Cape Town refinery after blast

Astron Energy, majority-owned by global commodities trader Glencore, said it was too early to say when full production at its 100,000 barrels per day Cape Town refinery would resume as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion ...

Maha: Leaders pay tributes to Tilak on his birth anniversary

Leaders cutting across party lines, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar, paid tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his birth anniversary on Thursday. Tilak was born on July 23, 1856 ...

Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise The Latest: Iraq reopens airports even as cases rise

Iraq opened its airports to commercial flights following months of lockdown as part of the governments plan to ease restrictions despite record numbers of coronavirus cases expected to exceed 100,000 this week. Airports were shut in March a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020