Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port by Adani Ports and SEZ Limited

The proposed combination envisages acquisition of equity shareholding along with management control of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Adani Ports).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 15:09 IST
CCI approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port by Adani Ports and SEZ Limited
Adani Ports is a customer-facing integrated port infrastructure services provider currently present across ten domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited. The proposed combination envisages acquisition of equity shareholding along with management control of Krishnapatnam Port Company Limited (KPCL) by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (Adani Ports).

Adani Ports is a customer-facing integrated port infrastructure services provider currently present across ten domestic ports in six maritime states of Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The Acquirer manages the logistics chain (i.e. from vessels management to anchorage, pilotage, tug pulling, berthing, goods handling, internal transport, storage and handling, processing and final evacuation by road or rail).

KPCL is engaged as a developer and operator of the deepwater port at Krishnapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, pursuant to the concession agreement on Build-Operate-Share-Transfer basis with Government of Andhra Pradesh for a period of thirty years from the date of commercial operations and entitled for a further period of 20 years (two periods of 10 years each).

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs DU to take immediate steps to prepare protocol for issuing degrees, marksheets online

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi University to take immediate steps to draw up the protocol for issuing degree certificates, mark sheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features. The high court re...

West Bengal Governor Dhankhar raises concern over opposition MPs, MLAs targeted by police

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state and appealed to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to hold a meeting in this regard and brief him over the grim situation in the s...

Kumartuli artisans for 50 per cent advance for Durga idols

The return of lockdown in different parts of West Bengal has forced artisans of Kumartuli, the famed hub of clay modelers in the city, to ask for a 50 percent advance payment during the booking of idols. The government has clamped lockdown ...

Older adults coped with COVID-19 pandemic best, UBC study reveals

Older adults who are aged 60 and above, have better emotional wellbeing, and felt less stressed and threatened by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a new UBC The University of British Columbia research. Based on daily diary dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020