PNB Housing Fin Q1 net profit falls 10 pc to Rs 257 cr on lower disbursements

PNB Housing Finance on Thursday reported a 10 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.2 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to lower disbursement amid COVID-19 pandemic. The housing financier, promoted by Punjab National Bank, had reported a net profit of Rs 284.5 crore in the June quarter of 2019-20.

The company's net interest income also slipped 22 percent to Rs 487.8 crore during April-June, as against Rs 625.5 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Total income during the quarter also fell to Rs 1,872.33 crore from Rs 2,232.58 crore.

"During the quarter, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the disbursements resulting in the lowest quarterly disbursements in more than 24 quarters. However, with all our branches now operational, we are witnessing an increasing trend in disbursement on a month on month basis. "The company has rolled out its business plan for the FY 20-21 and will continue to focus on the lower risk-weighted retail assets, resulting in a higher percentage of a retail book in the total AUM," Neeraj Vyas, Managing Director & CEO, PNB Housing Finance, said.

Total borrowings stood at Rs 67,283 crore as on June 30, 2020, compared to Rs 72,261 crore a year ago, registering a decline of 7 percent during the period. However, the deposit portfolio grew by 5 percent to Rs 16,203 crore during the quarter as against Rs 15,446 crore with expanding retail penetration, PNB Housing said.

Its total assigned loans outstanding as on June 30, 2020, stood at Rs 15,486 crore. The stock of PNB Housing Finance was traded at Rs 210.25 apiece on BSE on Thursday, up 4.99 percent from previous closes.