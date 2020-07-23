Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unilever to retain tea business in India, Indonesia

FMCG major Unilever on Thursday said it will retain its tea business in India and Indonesia, months after it announced a global review of its portfolio in January this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:27 IST
Unilever to retain tea business in India, Indonesia
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter; @Unilever

FMCG major Unilever on Thursday said it will retain its tea business in India and Indonesia, months after it announced a global review of its portfolio in January this year. The tea business for other markets would be separated into a different unit.

In January, Unilever had announced a strategic review of the global tea business, which includes leading brands such as Lipton, Brooke Bond, and PG Tips. "This review has assessed a full range of options. We will retain the tea businesses in India and Indonesia and the partnership interests in the ready-to-drink tea joint ventures," Unilever said.

The FMCG major further said that "the balance of Unilever's tea brands and geographies and all tea estates have an exciting future, and this potential can best be achieved as a separate entity. A process will now begin to implement the separation, which is expected to conclude by the end of 2021". The tea business that will be separated generated revenues of 2 billion Euro in 2019.

In India, Unilever operates through its subsidiary Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), which operates in the tea segment with its two leading brands Lipton and Brooke Bond. Under the Brooke Bond portfolio, it has popular brands as the Taj Mahal, 3 Roses, Red Label, and Taaza.

HUL's tea business comes under the food and refreshment segment. The company has declared its result for the April-June quarter on Tuesday, in which HUL's food and refreshment segment reported an increase of 33.23 percent to Rs 2,598 crore.

"Riding on the 'in-home, wellness and immunity' trends, foods, tea and coffee delivered strong performance with double-digit growths," HUL had said. Besides HUL has also a presence in the coffee segment through its Bru brand.

Unilever on Thursday announced results for the first half of 2020, in which it reported a 0.1 percent decline of sales. In the developed markets, sales were up 2.4 percent, while it was down 1.9 percent in the emerging markets. The company has reported a turnover of 25.7 billion Euros, which was down 1.6 percent from the corresponding period of 2019.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020