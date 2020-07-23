Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC AMC net rises 4 pc to Rs 302 cr

The ratio of equity oriented AUM and non-equity oriented fund is 39:61 compared to the industry ratio of 38:62. The fund house witnessed 3.11 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 960 crore processed in June, taking the contribution of B-30 cities to its total monthly average assets under management of 12.6 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:06 IST
HDFC AMC net rises 4 pc to Rs 302 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company on Thursday reported a muted 4 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 302.4 crore for the June quarter, as its funds under management declined by 2 per cent. The largest mutual fund manager's AUM declined 2 per cent to Rs 3,56,200 crore, compared to Rs 3,62,400 crore in June 2019. It has a market share of 14.5 per cent.

The net income growth was muted at 4 per cent as the fund house saw its operating profit plunge 21 per cent to Rs 300.6 crore from Rs 381.5 crore in June 2019. It also declared a dividend of Rs 28 a share, as against Rs 24 per share in the same period last year.

The company's equity-oriented AUM, excluding index funds, stood at Rs 1,29,300 crore with a market share of 14.5 per cent, cementing its top market position as the largest actively managed equity-oriented mutual fund manager in the country. The ratio of equity oriented AUM and non-equity oriented fund is 39:61 compared to the industry ratio of 38:62.

The fund house witnessed 3.11 million systematic transactions with a value of Rs 960 crore processed in June, taking the contribution of B-30 cities to its total monthly average assets under management of 12.6 per cent. As of June, 51.7 per cent of its total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 50.5 per cent for the industry, the company said, adding its live accounts stood at 9.4 million.

The shares of the fund house closed flat with a negative bias of 0.12 per cent at Rs 2501.80 on the BSE, against the benchmark Sensex gaining more than three-fourths of percentage..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar hits 4-month low, yuan recovers as Sino-U.S. tensions simmer

The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday and Chinas yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide, as investors took a wait-and-see approach to tensions between the two countries. The Unite...

Praising union "strength", UK PM Johnson dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the strength of the union on Thursday, using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.With som...

EU's Barnier says UK position makes trade deal "unlikely"

The European Unions chief Brexit negotiator said on Thursday that the United Kingdom had shown no willingness to break the deadlock on the level playing field and fisheries, making sealing a new trade agreement unlikely. By its current refu...

INTERVIEW-Tennis-WTA chief hopes Palermo Open will provide blueprint for 2020

WTA chief Steve Simon cannot wait for the Tour to get back up and running in Sicily next month and hopes the Palermo Open will provide a blueprint for tournament operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens claycourt tournament, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020