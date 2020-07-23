Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Stimulus bets set to lift Wall St as labor market rebound slows

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, a report from the Labor Department showed. "The monetary taps are on and are likely remain so while unemployment is so high and this should continue to support markets," said Geir Lode, head of global equities, International at Federated Hermes in London.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 18:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 18:23 IST
US STOCKS-Stimulus bets set to lift Wall St as labor market rebound slows

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open slightly higher on Thursday, as investors held out for a new coronavirus relief package with data signaling that a recovery in the labor market was stalling. The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, a report from the Labor Department showed.

"The monetary taps are on and are likely remain so while unemployment is so high and this should continue to support markets," said Geir Lode, head of global equities, International at Federated Hermes in London. Leading U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House late on Wednesday said they had hammered out agreements in principle on portions of a potential coronavirus-response bill, as lawmakers raced to pass legislation by the end of July.

Optimism about a potential vaccine, fiscal stimulus and improving economic data has helped the benchmark S&P 500 recoup most of its virus-induced losses and rise 1.4% this year. The blue-chip Dow is still down about 5% year-to-date, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has climbed about 19%. Of the 75 S&P 500 companies that have reported quarterly results, 77.3% of them have beaten dramatically lowered profit estimates, according to IBES Refinitiv data.

Tesla Inc rose 4.2% premarket after posting a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, clearing a hurdle that could lead to the electric carmaker's inclusion in the S&P 500 index. Twitter Inc jumped 6% as it reported a bigger-than-expected yearly growth of daily users even as ad sales sank.

Microsoft Corp fell 1.6% as its flagship cloud computing business Azure reported quarterly sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever. "Many continue to believe there will be a V-shaped recovery, although it remains too early to say whether the earnings season will add weight to that view or not," Lode added.

California on Wednesday overtook New York as the worst-hit state for cases as U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,100 for a second day in a row. At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 62.75 points, or 0.58%.

Home builder PulteGroup Inc jumped about 5% after posting a higher quarterly profit. Southwest Airlines Co dipped 0.7% as the carrier said it was rethinking the number of flights it had planned to add in August and September amid a high cash burn.

In contrast, American Airlines Group Inc and Alaska Air Group Inc gained about 0.5% after posting their results.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SC terms vacancies in NGT as "appalling", directs govt to notify in 6 months

The Supreme Court Thursday termed as appalling situation on the vacancy in the National Green Tribunal and directed the government to notify all the existing vacancies at one go in the next six months. &#160; A three-judge bench comprising...

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday that it had no option but to accept an IMF deal to help it out of a dire financial crisis and that Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wres...

Biden, Obama pair in socially distanced video to decry Trump

Joe Biden and Barack Obama are stepping up their attacks on President Donald Trump and defending their own time in the White House in a new video depicting their first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak began. Snippets offered...

On CCP's founding anniversary, Tibetan protesters unfurl anti-China banner

A group of Tibetan protesters hung up a banner in Dharamshala on Thursday denouncing the Chinese Communist Party CCP on its 99th founding anniversary. The Students for Free Tibet STF activists hung a 50 feet x 30 feet protest banner on Temp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020