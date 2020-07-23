Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlike other carriers, no employee of ours will be laid off: Air India

The flying crew will be paid on the basis of the actual number of hours flown, it added. "As domestic and international operations expand to reach pre-COVID levels and the financial position of Air India improves, the rationalization of allowances will be reviewed," the airline said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:45 IST
Unlike other carriers, no employee of ours will be laid off: Air India
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Unlike other airlines that have laid off a large number of workers, no employee of Air India will lose his job, the national carrier said on Thursday. The largest airline of the country, IndiGo, announced on Monday that it would lay off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Recent decisions of the Air India board regarding rationalization of staff cost were reviewed in a meeting at the Ministry of Civil Aviation this evening. The meeting reiterated that unlike other carriers which have laid off a large number of their employees, no employee of AirIndia will be laid off," the national carrier said on Twitter. On Wednesday, Air India announced reduction in the allowances of its employees, who have a monthly gross salary of more than Rs 25,000, by up to 50 per cent.

"There has been no reduction in the basic pay, DA (dearness allowance) and HRA (house rent allowance) of any category of employees. The rationalization of allowances had to be implemented on account of the difficult financial condition of the airline that was exacerbated by COVID-19," the national carrier explained on Twitter. The flying crew will be paid on the basis of the actual number of hours flown, it added.

"As domestic and international operations expand to reach pre-COVID levels and the financial position of Air India improves, the rationalization of allowances will be reviewed," the airline said. In another step to rationalise staff costs, Air India issued an internal order on July 14, asking its departmental heads and regional directors to identify the employees, based on various factors such as efficiency, health and redundancy, who will be sent on a compulsory leave without pay (LWP) for up to five years.

Moreover, it said employees can voluntarily opt for the LWP scheme too. The aviation sector has been significantly impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed in India and other countries in view of the pandemic.

All airlines in the country have gone for cost-cutting measures such as pay cuts, LWP and firing of employees in order to conserve cash. The national carrier has a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore and the government started the process to sell it to a private entity in January. Air India's net loss in 2018-19 was around Rs 8,500 crore. India resumed domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the pandemic. However, the airlines have been allowed to operate a maximum of 45 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

The occupancy rate in Indian domestic flights has been around 50-60 per cent since May 25. The scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23. However, Air India has been operating a significant number of special flights to and from countries around the world under the Vande Bharat Mission to help stranded people reach their destinations.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakote sector along LoC

Pakistan violated ceasefire with small arms firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control LoC in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district on Thursday evening. The ceasefire violation took place around 515 pm. The Indian army retal...

Cricket-West Indies hint at unchanged team for decisive test

West Indies might continue with the same team for a third successive test against England even though they have had little time to rest in between, captain Jason Holder said on Thursday. Changes had been expected to the line-up, especially ...

Indian mixed relay team's Asian Games medal upgraded to gold

The Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet comprising of Mohammed Anas, MR Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta has been upgraded to gold medal position from silver. The Bahrain squad, which finished first in the...

Guarding the face: ex-boxer Haye launches mask to fight COVID-19

Former world heavyweight champion boxer David Haye launched a face mask on Thursday that he hopes will prove a stylish and eco-friendly way to protect people in gyms, shops and ringside, as the sport tries to emerge from the COVID-19 pandem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020