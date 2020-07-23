Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prior approval must for sale, pledge of over 5 pc equity in insurance company: IRDAI

Issuing a clarification on the 'transfer of share of the insurance companies', the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said the provisions related to sale and purchase of equity will also apply on creation of pledge or any other kind of encumbrance over shares of an insurance company by its promoters. It further said 'fit and proper' norms should be followed for sale and purchase of equity above 1 per cent and up to 5 per cent of the paid-up capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 20:40 IST
Prior approval must for sale, pledge of over 5 pc equity in insurance company: IRDAI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IRDAI on Thursday said sale, purchase and pledge of equity in excess of 5 per cent of an insurance company's paid-up capital will need the regulator's prior approval, and any violation of the guidelines will attract action. Issuing a clarification on the 'transfer of share of the insurance companies', the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) said the provisions related to sale and purchase of equity will also apply on creation of pledge or any other kind of encumbrance over shares of an insurance company by its promoters.

It further said 'fit and proper' norms should be followed for sale and purchase of equity above 1 per cent and up to 5 per cent of the paid-up capital. The regulator said, "Where the transfer of shares by the transferor, cumulative with his relatives, associate enterprises and persons acting in concert will/is likely to exceed 5 per cent of the paid-up share capital, such transferor shall seek the prior approval of the IRDAI." The application for transfer of shares, it added, should be filed through the insurance company concerned.

Similarly, it added that any proposal for acquisition, whereby the transferee's holding is likely to exceed 5 per cent of the insurance company's paid-up share capital, also has to be submitted for prior approval to the IRDAI through the insurance company concerned. The regulator also clarified that the provisions related to transfer of shares "shall apply mutatis-mutandis to the creation of pledge or any other kind of encumbrance over shares of an insurance company, by its promoters".

The regulator further said that in case of transactions without the prior approval of the IRDAI, the transferee will not have any voting rights in any of the meetings of the insurance company. Also, the transferee will be required to promptly dispose of the excess shares acquired, beyond the specified threshold limits. IRDAI said any transfer of shares beyond the stipulated threshold limits without the prior approval of the authority will attract appropriate regulatory and legal action.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

India expects China to "sincerely work" on disengagement in border areas: MEA

India on Thursday said it expected China to sincerely work with it for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in their border areas, as a fresh round of bilateral diplomatic talks is likely to...

Brady reports to Buccaneers for COVID testing

Tom Brady checked in for his 21st NFL training camp on Thursday morning and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The visit was brief, however, and included Brady masking up and walking through a one-way COVID-19 testing trailer pa...

Intense rainfall activity over north, northeast India from July 26 to 29: IMD

North and northeast parts of the country will witness intense rainfall activity from July 26 to 29 due to a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Thursday. The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to foothills o...

U.S. judge orders release of documents related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who plans appeal

A U.S. judge on Thursday authorized the release of new records from a 2015 civil lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate who is facing criminal charges that she lured girls for the lat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020