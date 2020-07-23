Left Menu
Haryana govt makes PMFBY voluntary for farmers

The Haryana government has decided to make the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state voluntary for farmers, an official said here on Thursday. He also said farmers having Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) can also give a self-declaration in their banks if they do not need crop insurance. Besides this, farmers who want to change their crops mentioned in the scheme can also give an application in the banks, he said.

The Haryana government has decided to make the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in the state voluntary for farmers, an official said here on Thursday. "Getting insurance of crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in Haryana will now depend entirely on farmers' wish," a spokesperson of the state's agriculture and farmers' welfare department said.

The spokesperson added that the state government has now decided to make the scheme completely voluntary for the convenience of the farmers, and a notification has also been issued in this regard. He also said farmers having Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) can also give a self-declaration in their banks if they do not need crop insurance.

Besides this, farmers who want to change their crops mentioned in the scheme can also give an application in the banks, he said. The spokesperson said the PMFBY for kharif was implemented in 2016-17 to protect crops from natural disaster and other risks.

The state government has now notified the scheme from kharif 2020 to rabi 2022-23. He said farmers who have taken crop loan through bank and do not want to enrol for this scheme will have to submit a declaration in the bank.

The spokesperson also said a farmer has to submit a declaration to opt out of the crop insurance scheme to the concerned bank manager before July 24, 2020. Besides this, farmers who do not have a KCC can also get their crops insured with the necessary documents through the common service centres or banks.

To get the insurance, farmers will have to submit a copy of land proof, Aadhaar card, bank copy, rent agreement, photograph and crop-sowing certificate..

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

