Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold rallies anew on latest U.S.-China row, stocks falter

The dollar weakened and gold rose further on Thursday as a gauge of global equities meandered after earlier gains in Europe and Asia as rising cases of COVID-19 crimped the U.S. labor market and deteriorating U.S.-China relations gave investors pause. The dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies and gold rose for a fifth straight session to hit a fresh nine-year high as escalating tensions between the United States and China increased bullion's safe-haven appeal.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:31 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Gold rallies anew on latest U.S.-China row, stocks falter

The dollar weakened and gold rose further on Thursday as a gauge of global equities meandered after earlier gains in Europe and Asia as rising cases of COVID-19 crimped the U.S. labor market and deteriorating U.S.-China relations gave investors pause.

The dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies and gold rose for a fifth straight session to hit a fresh nine-year high as escalating tensions between the United States and China increased bullion's safe-haven appeal. Investors are selling the greenback on expectations the U.S. economy will likely underperform its peers in the developed world as the surge in new U.S. coronavirus infections pushed the overall number of cases over 4 million.

"There has been a turn in dollar sentiment," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Forex in New York. The dollar index fell 0.36% at $94.6590

Better-than-expected earnings in Europe lifted regional shares, with Germany's Daimler AG forecasting a rise in operating profit at its Mercedes-Benz division and Unilever's second-quarter sales falling far less than feared. Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up a bare 0.08%.

Wall Street also struggled after four days of gains as investors awaited a new U.S. coronavirus relief package and the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week for the first time in nearly four months. MSCI's benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.15%, pulled lower by Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31%, the S&P 500 gained 0.02% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. A further slide in U.S. Treasury yields, with the benchmark 10-year note staying below 0.6%, damped financial stocks.

"Financials are just going to have a tough time participating if we stay this low, that being the second-largest sector in the S&P 500, said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago. "It's going t be hard to continue momentum," he said.

The 10-year Treasury note fell 1.4 basis points to 0.5807%. Equities have rallied to their strongest since February, with many country indices erasing their slump in March when the coronavirus pandemic sent markets into freefall.

Oil edged lower as rising U.S. fuel inventories and concerns about surging coronavirus cases outweighed the impact of a weaker dollar, which usually boosts oil prices. Brent crude futures fell $0.25 to $44.04 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid $0.10 to $41.8 a barrel.

Spot gold prices rose 1.28% to $1,895.66 an ounce, about $25 from their all-time peak in September 2011. Investors have flocked to the safe-haven metal as they seek shelter from a potential reversal in pumped-up stock prices and a possible rise in inflation following so much monetary and fiscal stimulus around the world.

In currency markets the euro was up 0.1% to $1.1583, close to the 21-month high of $1.1601 it touched on Wednesday as agreement between European Union members on a large economic recovery fund continued to provide lift. Traders pleased with the deal have also pushed Italian borrowing costs lower, and yields on 10-year government debt dropped to a new 4-1/2 month low, moving closer to 1%.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ASHA workers to stage taluk level protests in Karnataka on Jul 24

The Accredited Social Health Activists ASHA on Thursday decided to hold protests at taluk level across the state on July 24 demanding a hike in their remuneration. They have been agitating since July 10 pressing a charter of demands includi...

Liquor vends outside cantonment zones during weekend curfews to remain open: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to keep open the liquor vends outside COVID-19 containment zones during weekend shutdowns in the stateThe order to keep liquor shops open during the weekend curfews has been sent to all divis...

Partha Pratim Sengupta appointed as MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank IOB on Thursday said Partha Pratim Sengupta has been appointed as its new managing director and chief executive. The government as per its notification...has appointed Partha Pratim Sengupta, deputy managing director, S...

EC defers bypolls for one LS, 7 assembly seats citing COVID-19, floods

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic and the onset of monsoon and flood situation, the Election Commission has deferred by-elections for one Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats and will meet on Friday to discuss about a possible schedule. The states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020