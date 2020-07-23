Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment: IMF

“And, nonetheless, further economic reforms, including labour, product mixed land, and others, and additional infrastructure investment are necessary, in our view, to attract even more investment, and to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth in India,” he said in response to the question. Recently, the IMF in its update to the World Economic Outlook projected India’s growth rate at -4.5 per cent, and then six per cent recovery, for the fiscal year 2020-21 and fiscal year 2020-22, respectively, he said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-07-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:23 IST
India needs further economic reforms to attract more investment: IMF

Concerted efforts by India to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in the trade have helped to attract investment, but the country needs further economic reforms to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth, the IMF said on Thursday. The remarks by the International Monetary Fund’s Chief Spokesperson Gerry Rice came in response to a question on the recent FDI announcements made by companies like Facebook and Google in India.

In recent weeks, several international companies have pledged USD 20 billion FDI in India, and a whopping USD 40 billion this year so far. “Concerted efforts have been made in recent years, in India, to strengthen the business climate and encourage investment in trade, and these have helped to attract investment and improve the current account financing mix and also help to contain external vulnerabilities,” Rice told reporters at a news conference here.

“Relevant reforms have included the new bankruptcy code, the National Goods and Services Tax. These have helped to gain in India’s doing business ranking, moving up rapidly in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index, up to 63 in 2020, from 100 in 2018, significant progress there, indeed,” Rice said. “And, nonetheless, further economic reforms, including labour, product mixed land, and others, and additional infrastructure investment are necessary, in our view, to attract even more investment, and to ensure sustainable and more inclusive growth in India,” he said in response to the question.

Recently, the IMF in its update to the World Economic Outlook projected India’s growth rate at -4.5 per cent, and then six per cent recovery, for the fiscal year 2020-21 and fiscal year 2020-22, respectively, he said. “Our projection for fiscal year ’20-2021 was revised down, as was the case for most countries driven by the impact of the pandemic,” Rice added.

“On balance, I think we would say the risks to the economic outlook remain," he said. Despite gradual recovery in activities and a solid agricultural performance, the downside risks remain.

"The main downside risk is, of course, the continued spread of the pandemic,” he noted, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "Further outbreaks could require additional lockdowns, and concerns about the virus could also dampen consumer confidence and delay the economic recovery. Again, this is the case not just in India, but in many countries, Rice said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

SAD asks Punjab CM why money was not released from CM Relief fund for COVID-19 assistance

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD on Thursday asked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to tell the people of the state why the Congress government was not releasing any money accumulated in the CM Relief fund for providing assistance t...

U.S. diplomats head to China despite row over Houston consulate

A flight bound for Shanghai carrying U.S. diplomats has left the United States as Washington presses ahead with its plan to restaff its mission in China a day after a U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston sharply escalated te...

GST rates can be reduced further as tax base increases: Finance Secretary

GST rates can be reduced further once the tax base increases and everyone pays taxes properly, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said on Thursday. Once the tax base increases and if we are able to enforce our tax laws and everyone pays ...

Thailand drops charges against Red Bull heir in deadly hit-and-run

Criminal charges in Thailand have been dropped against the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who was accused in a hit-and-run that killed a police officer, police said on Friday. Vorayuth Boss Yoovidhya had faced charges of speeding...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020