18,388 people returned to Jaipur under Vande Bharat Mission

A total of 18,388 people have arrived in Jaipur till now from abroad under the Vande Bharat Mission, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said. He said 175 people reached Jaipur on Thursday.

Two flights from Bishkek and one each from Dubai, Muscat, Sharjah and Doha will come to Jaipur carrying people belonging to Rajasthan between July 25 and August 4. Agarwal said regular monitoring and coordination is being done by a committee constituted by the state government.