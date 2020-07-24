Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Changes under Mexico's planned pension reform

Following are key changes and aspects of the planned reform according to the Mexican finance ministry: - Retirement benefits for the average worker are forecast to increase by 40%.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 03:47 IST
FACTBOX-Changes under Mexico's planned pension reform

Mexican workers will see a major boost to their retirement benefits after the government and private sector ironed out the details of a pension reform that lawmakers are expected to pass into law by early 2021. Following are key changes and aspects of the planned reform according to the Mexican finance ministry:

- Retirement benefits for the average worker are forecast to increase by 40%. - Under the plan, total contributions will rise from 6.5% to 15% of salary over eight years, and employer contributions will rise from 5.15% to 13.87%.

- Once in effect, workers that meet the requirements of 750 weeks worked and 60 years of age will immediately be guaranteed a pension. Now Mexicans need to work at least 1,250 weeks to be eligible for a pension. - Some 20 million Mexicans will be impacted by the reform.

- The plan also reforms the investment regime for Mexican pension funds, also known as Afores, in order to diversify risk and allow for investments in infrastructure projects. - The reform includes a clause to review the pension system's performance every 10 years and recommend needed changes.

- Included is an initial two-year grace period wherein employer contributions will not increase to give firms some breathing room considering the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. - Further negotiations with pension funds will be needed so they voluntarily reduce their commissions in line with international levels. Afores, managed some 4.3 trillion pesos ($192.60 billion) in savings at the end of June.

- The finance ministry also wants to make it easier to make withdrawals from voluntary worker savings. Currently, withdrawals are allowed only once every six months.

TRENDING

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sudan finds mass grave believed to have bodies of officers executed by Bashir

Sudan has found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omar al-Bashir, the public prosecutor office said late on Thursday. The officers...

EXCLUSIVE-More than 1,000 people at Twitter had ability to aid hack of accounts -sources

More than a thousand Twitter employees and contractors as of earlier this year had access to internal tools that could change user account settings and hand control to others, two former employees said, making it hard to defend against the ...

Pompeo urges more assertive approach to 'Frankenstein' China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took fresh aim at China on Thursday and said the United States and its allies must use more creative and assertive ways to press the Chinese Communist Party to change its ways, calling it the mission of o...

Sudan finds mass grave believed to have bodies of officers executed by Bashir

Sudan has found a mass grave that most likely contains remains of 28 army officers executed in 1990 for plotting an attempted coup against the former President Omar al-Bashir, the public prosecutor office said late on Thursday.The officers ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020