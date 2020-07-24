Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment

Left Menu
The Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a $1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikōura today.

The projects announced today are:

$1 million from the Covid Recovery Fund set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure, will enable completed construction of the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre

$470,000 Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) grant to renovate and refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, located beside State Highway 1

"The $1 million infrastructure investment to finish work on the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre, which stalled during Level 4 Lockdown, will keep over 50 people working through the construction phase and create four part-time positions when the Aquatic Centre is operational," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

"The Council's vision for the Aquatic Centre is to provide the community with a fit for purpose, sustainable and future-proofed facility, and this funding means construction will start in spring 2020 and the pool is scheduled to open next year.

"The PGF investment to refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, a community asset that is widely used, will involve re-roofing, recladding re-flooring, rebuilding the entranceway, installing a hot water system, and the installation of new lighting and insulation.

"These projects will create almost 60 jobs and the wider benefits align with the PGF COVID-19 redeployment criteria, to redeploy locals into jobs that can commence immediately, and give the public confidence that economic activity is getting underway for a widely used community asset," Fletcher Tabuteau said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

