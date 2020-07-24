Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall to benefit from $1.47m investment
“Kaikōura is a region still recovering from the November 2016 earthquake, so these two projects will lessen the compounded effects of Covid-19, and increase the economic potential of the region,” Fletcher Tabuteau said.Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaikōura | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:47 IST
The Kaikōura Aquatic Centre and Scout Hall will benefit from a $1.47 million Government investment, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced in Kaikōura today.
"Kaikōura is a region still recovering from the November 2016 earthquake, so these two projects will lessen the compounded effects of Covid-19, and increase the economic potential of the region," Fletcher Tabuteau said.
The projects announced today are:
$1 million from the Covid Recovery Fund set aside in Budget 2020 for infrastructure, will enable completed construction of the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre
$470,000 Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) grant to renovate and refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, located beside State Highway 1
"The $1 million infrastructure investment to finish work on the Kaikōura Aquatic Centre, which stalled during Level 4 Lockdown, will keep over 50 people working through the construction phase and create four part-time positions when the Aquatic Centre is operational," Fletcher Tabuteau said.
"The Council's vision for the Aquatic Centre is to provide the community with a fit for purpose, sustainable and future-proofed facility, and this funding means construction will start in spring 2020 and the pool is scheduled to open next year.
"The PGF investment to refurbish the Kaikōura Scout Hall, a community asset that is widely used, will involve re-roofing, recladding re-flooring, rebuilding the entranceway, installing a hot water system, and the installation of new lighting and insulation.
"These projects will create almost 60 jobs and the wider benefits align with the PGF COVID-19 redeployment criteria, to redeploy locals into jobs that can commence immediately, and give the public confidence that economic activity is getting underway for a widely used community asset," Fletcher Tabuteau said.
(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)
ALSO READ
Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa may have contributed to COVID-19 spike -health official
BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients
UN chief highlights need for decent jobs to fuel COVID-19 recovery
659 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan
Identify and address ‘real needs’ to recover from COVID-19, UN rights expert urges