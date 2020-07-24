Holisol launches VERDIS Visibility for higher level of supply chain performance

After the successful launch of PPC (production planning and control) & DAP (dispatch allocation planning) modules of VERDIS, Holisol launches 'Verdis Visibility' under a strategic partnership with Cogneau Systems. Verdis Visibility, part of VERDIS platform (Holisol's AI and ML-driven supply chain solutions system), provides complete end-to-end visibility of supply chain processes in terms of the key parameters relevant to the organisation. The integrated flow of material and information is captured and easily available in the 'Dashboards' of Verdis Visibility, in real-time, automated and online manner, enabling monitoring, analysis and quick decision making in the complex supply chains of today.

Verdis Visibility offers personalised dashboards that are customisable as well as accessible as per roles. Along with Big Data capabilities, Artificial Intelligence technology provides users with the flexibility to chat with Verdis in non-system environments, such as meeting rooms, or through their emails, and get answers to performance queries conveniently in business-friendly formats. As per Sunil Mehta, CEO of Cogneau Systems Pvt Ltd, the company behind Verdis, "Verdis Visibility has the potential to help complex supply chains deliver on the critical objectives of inventory cost-saving and prevention of sales losses. Industry-wide results have confirmed that improving visibility helps to reduce the inventory cost by up to 30% and sales losses by up to 25%." "Verdis takes a deep dive into the organisation's wide data (structured & unstructured) to connect the variables and identify a pattern to build the opportunity intelligence to realize its full potential," added by Rahul S Dogar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Holisol Logistics.

About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech enabled End-to-End supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation, and relationships. For more information please visit at www.holisollogistics.com.

Holisol's strategic partnership with Cogneau Systems, an AI product venture, has enabled its supply chain expertise to be combined with the power of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Data Science. Their combination has made Verdis a powerful source of intelligence for solving supply chain problems. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR