Left Menu
Development News Edition

Holisol launches VERDIS Visibility for higher level of supply chain performance

For more information please visit at www.holisollogistics.com. Holisol's strategic partnership with Cogneau Systems, an AI product venture, has enabled its supply chain expertise to be combined with the power of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Data Science.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 11:07 IST
Holisol launches VERDIS Visibility for higher level of supply chain performance
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

After the successful launch of PPC (production planning and control) & DAP (dispatch allocation planning) modules of VERDIS, Holisol launches 'Verdis Visibility' under a strategic partnership with Cogneau Systems. Verdis Visibility, part of VERDIS platform (Holisol's AI and ML-driven supply chain solutions system), provides complete end-to-end visibility of supply chain processes in terms of the key parameters relevant to the organisation. The integrated flow of material and information is captured and easily available in the 'Dashboards' of Verdis Visibility, in real-time, automated and online manner, enabling monitoring, analysis and quick decision making in the complex supply chains of today.

Verdis Visibility offers personalised dashboards that are customisable as well as accessible as per roles. Along with Big Data capabilities, Artificial Intelligence technology provides users with the flexibility to chat with Verdis in non-system environments, such as meeting rooms, or through their emails, and get answers to performance queries conveniently in business-friendly formats. As per Sunil Mehta, CEO of Cogneau Systems Pvt Ltd, the company behind Verdis, "Verdis Visibility has the potential to help complex supply chains deliver on the critical objectives of inventory cost-saving and prevention of sales losses. Industry-wide results have confirmed that improving visibility helps to reduce the inventory cost by up to 30% and sales losses by up to 25%." "Verdis takes a deep dive into the organisation's wide data (structured & unstructured) to connect the variables and identify a pattern to build the opportunity intelligence to realize its full potential," added by Rahul S Dogar, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Holisol Logistics.

About Holisol: Holisol is a leading supply chain organization providing 'Tech enabled End-to-End supply chain solutions' for customer's business. Holisol works on the value proposition of Design-Implement-Manage E2E logistics to offer customers an experience of working like their own extended team, with affordable strategic and operational expertise. Headquartered in Delhi, Holisol has a workforce of +250 supply chain enthusiasts who are continuously building value through leadership, innovation, and relationships. For more information please visit at www.holisollogistics.com.

Holisol's strategic partnership with Cogneau Systems, an AI product venture, has enabled its supply chain expertise to be combined with the power of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Data Science. Their combination has made Verdis a powerful source of intelligence for solving supply chain problems. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/943239/Holisol_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Vodafone targets Frankfurt listing for mast unit in early 2021

Vodafone, the worlds second biggest mobile operator, said on Friday it would list its towers unit, named Vantage Towers, in Frankfurt in early 2021. It announced it would set up a European mast company worth upwards of 18 billion euros a ye...

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani deposes before CBI special court in Lucknow in Babri mosque demolition case....

Vietnam bans wildlife trade to curb risk of pandemics

Vietnams Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive to ban the Southeast Asian countrys wildlife trade with immediate effect in order to reduce the risk of new pandemics, a government statement said. The directive bans imports o...

Journalist held for 6 years gains New Zealand refugee status

A journalist who fled Iran and then exposed Australias degrading treatment of asylum-seekers while being held against his will for six years has been granted refugee status in New Zealand. Immigration New Zealand on Friday confirmed that Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020