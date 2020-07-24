Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ambica Steels Limited has Established a New Production Factory in Ghaziabad to Increase its Bright Bars Capacity

GHAZIABAD, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambica Steels Limited, the leading manufacturer of bright bars in India has established a new factory in Ghaziabad. This new unit proved to be very beneficial for Ambica Steels Limited as it has enabled the industry to increase the production of bright bars.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 15:19 IST
Ambica Steels Limited has Established a New Production Factory in Ghaziabad to Increase its Bright Bars Capacity

GHAZIABAD, India, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambica Steels Limited, the leading manufacturer of bright bars in India has established a new factory in Ghaziabad. This new factory is the Unit -4 of the industry and it is located on Plot No-C11, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad-201002. This new unit proved to be very beneficial for Ambica Steels Limited as it has enabled the industry to increase the production of bright bars. The Industry is one of the most successful stainless-steel manufacturers of the country and it also excels in exporting its products worldwide. The new unit of the company is having a total area of 49257.22 sq. feet. It consists of a gallery area of 8848 sq. feet, open area of 4814.22 sq. feet and office area of 2520 sq. feet. Overall, the dimensions of the new unit are spacious enough. This large area has enabled the new production unit to increase its production capacity. The new unit is well equipped with the latest technologically advanced machines. These machines include 2 short blasting machines, 2 printing machines, 3 draw bench machines, 3 section straightening machines, 1 abrasive cutting machine and 1 chamfering machine. The pickling area and E.T.P. area of the new unit has a power of 65 HP.

The new production unit is producing SS & Alloy Steel Flat Bars, Hex Square and Round Bars. It is working to increase the production of bright bars. This new unit is efficient enough to produce good quality bars and introduce them to markets. The statutory Compliances of the industry are already covered under the U.P. Government Factories Act. Overall, this new Unit-4 will mark a successful step in production capacity of Ambica Steels Limited in coming years. Ambica's Manufacturing Units Address Melting, Refining and Casting Division (UNIT - 1) Ambica Steels Limited Plot no. 51/2, Site - 4, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Sahibabad 201010, District Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh, India T: +91 (120) 4189300 Hot Rolling & Heat Treatment Division (UNIT - 2) Ambica Steels Limited Plot No. 32, Site - 2 Loni Road Industrial Area Mohan Nagar, Ghaziabad 201 007 Uttar Pradesh, India T: +91(120) 4189200 Bright Bar Division (UNIT - 3) Ambica Steels Limited B - 11, UPSIDC Industrial Area, Sahibabad 201010, District Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh, India Bright Bar Division (UNIT - 4) Ambica Steels Limited Plot no. C-11, Bulandshahr Road Industrial Area, Ghaziabad 201002, District Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh, India T: +91(120) 4189200 About Ambica Steels Limited Ambica is a fully integrated Stainless Steel manufacturer headquartered in New Delhi, India and was established in the year 1970. Ambica produces some special grades in stainless steel industry.

Ambica's standard grades of production includes Austenitics (303, 304/L, 316/L, 321, 316Ti etc), Martensitics & Ferritics (410,416,420A/B/C,430/F,431 etc). Also, Ambica specializes in grades like Duplex steels (F51 /2205 / 1.4462) and Precipitation Hardened (17-4PH, 1.4542, 15/5PH also as per AMS specifications for the Aerospace Industry). Ambica is presently exporting these materials to around 56 countries worldwide. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

On trial on riot charges, Hong Kong newlyweds prepared for life apart

For Valentines Day this year, Henry Tong gave his wife, Elaine To, a photo book. It holds the memories of their life together their first date six years ago, kissing in front of a pro-democracy Lennon wall the tattooed bands on their ring f...

1,820 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar, tally reaches 33,511

Bihar reported 1,820 COVID-19 cases in the last two days, taking the total number of cases in the state to 33,511. According to the state health department, there are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar, out of which 737 cases were reported on We...

Can't blame only beggars, even others flout COVID-19 norms: HC

Even civilised people dont follow social distancing norms and other rules to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the Bombay High Court remarked on Friday, saying it would be wrong to blame beggars only. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar ...

FACTBOX-Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony in 'wife beater' libel trial

Johnny Depp is suing the publisher of Britains Sun newspaper and its executive editor Dan Wootton for libel over an article that described the movie star as a wife beater. The Suns lawyers told the court they would show the allegation in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020