UiPath partners Bharathiar Univ for Robotic Process Automation

Mumbai, Jul 24 (PTI) Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath on Friday said it has partnered with Bharathiar University to provide the knowledge and tools to students to create software robot assistants. Through this partnership, UiPath will collaborate with Bharathiar University's 130 affiliated colleges to enable the mission of a robot for every student, according to a statement.

A robot for every student initiative affords the ability to introduce RPA to the entire university, so that students can create their own software robot "assistants" to help them prepare for classes, do faster and better research, search for financial aid or jobs or even innovate a new process or solution to support non-profit work for the betterment of society, it added. The company will also make available its educator readiness workshop to the faculty of these colleges in order to develop and adopt RPA skills, which can be further integrated into the curriculum for students.

"Today, RPA cuts across sectors, enabling not just players in BFSI and healthcare, but also traditional MSMEs and SMBs in industries such as jewellery making, agarbatti production, social sector, etc. This accelerating adoption of automation will lead to an unprecedented demand in RPA skills," Manish Bharti, President, UiPath India and South Asia, said. The company wants to democratise RPA through this partnership with entities such as Bharathiar University, and build the much-needed pool of future-ready RPA talent, he added.