PM Modi lauds Mahindra Group for setting up university

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Mahindra Group for setting up an autonomous university in Hyderabad. A university does not merely impart education but lays the foundation of character building and nation building among the future citizens of the country," Modi said in the letter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Mahindra Group for setting up an autonomous university in Hyderabad. In a letter, which was shared by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on his Twitter handle, PM Modi termed the setting up of Mahindra University (MU) an admirable initiative. "Education and knowledge are the cornerstone of growth and progress of any nation or society. A university does not merely impart education but lays the foundation of character building and nation building among the future citizens of the country," Modi said in the letter. It expands the thinking horizons of the students and enables them to make a meaningful contribution to the society and the nation, he added. "Today, technology and innovation have become the driving force in every field of activity," Modi said. The leveraging of technology to take education to the people will lead to the true empowerment of the people, particularly the underprivileged and disadvantaged sections of the society, the Prime Minister noted. "This noble gesture of Mahindra Group will surely go a long way in providing quality and value based education to the students and also equip them for the larger battles in life," Modi said. The Mahindra University, spread over a 130-acre campus, will offer undergraduate, post graduate and PhD courses. It includes the Ecole Centrale School of Engineering that was set up in 2014. As part of the immediate roadmap, MU plans to launch the School of Management, School of Law and Indira Mahindra School of Education in 2021-22. Further, School of Media and Liberal Arts would be added in 2022-23 and School of Design in2023-24, the Mahindra Group said. An estimated 4,000 students and over 300-plus faculty members will be in place across the various schools at MU over the next five years, it added.

