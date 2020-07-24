Cipla gets regulatory nod for launch of Ciplenza to treat mild to moderate Covid-19

Left Menu
Pharmaceutical major Cipla said on Friday it has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Favipiravir in the country under the brand name Ciplenza.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:27 IST
Cipla has 46 manufacturing sites around the world producing over 50 dosage forms and 1,500 products. Image Credit: ANI

Pharmaceutical major Cipla said on Friday it has been granted regulatory approval by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the launch of Favipiravir in the country under the brand name Ciplenza. The accelerated approval for manufacturing and marketing of the drug is aimed at meeting the urgent and unmet medical need for Covid-19 treatment options in the country through restricted emergency use.

"As part of its efforts to enable speedy access to cater to the demand, Cipla will commercially launch Ciplenza in the first week of August priced at Rs 68 per tablet," it said in a statement. To ensure fair and equitable distribution of the drug, supplies will be undertaken predominantly through hospital channels and via open channels, prioritised for regions with a high burden of Covid-19 cases.

The drug has been jointly developed by Cipla and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT). As part of this partnership, CSIR-IICT has successfully developed a convenient and cost-effective synthetic process for Favipiravir. The entire process and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) of the drug has been transferred to Cipla to manufacture and market the drug at scale.

Favipiravir is an off patent, oral anti-viral drug that has been shown to hasten clinical recovery in Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. (ANI)

