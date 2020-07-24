Indore-based BM Connect providing secure and reliable video-conferencing solution

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have not only made physical workplaces obsolete but also made video conferencing a part of the day-to-day life of people. With little to no physical contact allowed, people have turned to the internet to communicate with their friends, family, and colleagues. However, such expansion comes with a plethora of security concerns, a problem that BM Connect is successfully solving.

BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, the parent company of BM Connect, is one of the leading providers of process manufacturing ERP and other business software applications. Their latest product, BM Connect, helps organize direct calls (one-on-one calling), as well as HD quality meetings with up to 100 participants, and is extremely easy-to-use, with no download and installation required to join a meeting. Only recently our Prime Minister, Modi, encouraged us to go self-reliant, and this was the inspiration behind BM Connect. "A 100 per cent "Made in India" video conferencing tool, BM Connect has responded brilliantly to the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' calls of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Indian government issued advisory calling certain video conferencing platforms unsafe," said Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, while commenting on the product.

One of the defining features of the product is that it has no cap on the time limit, unlike other platforms where you have to pay to remain connected beyond 40 minutes. BM Connect is an industry-agnostic platform, that allows users from diverse backgrounds and professions to conduct uninterrupted discussions and meetings. What's more, BM Connect allows seminars, webinars, as well as hosting of cultural and social events too, with the same ease. The platform comes loaded with several unique and exciting features. It comes with a Lock Meeting feature that allows the user to lock down the session to only include the participants who are already present and prevent any more from entering.

The host can also prevent the attendees from sending a private message to an individual user or the entire group during the meeting, through the Disable Chat feature. "BM Connect offers a 'Calls with Live Polls' feature, allowing hosts to create polls during ongoing meetings, gather a quick response from attendants, and analyze the results instantly. Also, its Presentation Upload feature allows users to upload the entire presentation during the meeting," said Dr Shailendra Sial, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, while talking about its unique features.

When it comes to adopting new platforms for sharing content, one primary concern that bothers everyone is that of security. The creators of BM Connect have taken the utmost care to ensure the security of their platform. BM Connect allows the host to create password-protected meetings, with participants joining them only by entering the passcode. All the meetings are secured with end-to-end encryption to ensure the protection of data & privacy. The host of the meeting can also enable the 'Waiting Room' feature to ensure that no participant joins without their permission.

BM Connect is an exciting upgrade over your usual video-conferencing platform. It is a highly secure and reliable platform that allows you to have uninterrupted conversations, and also share videos even without sharing screen. BM Connect is compatible with various platforms such as Android, iOS, and even all the major web browsers, and can be accessed by users through their internet-enabled devices from anywhere in the world. The platform strives to continually improve its features and enhance the user experience, thus aiming to live up to its pledge of becoming a world-class "Made in India" product.

"While the product is on par with its contemporary solutions in terms of functionalities and interface, it wins big on cost efficiency. BM Connect is in line with the biggest and well-established names in video conferencing services around the world, and yet it comes at a price that's around 50 percent reasonable than those big platforms," commented Chirag Panjwani, Manager, Operations, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd. BM Connect is a user-friendly, highly flexible, and reasonably priced video-conferencing platform, and offers a reliable, secure, and completely indigenous alternative to the already existing platforms.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)