Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore-based BM Connect providing secure and reliable video-conferencing solution

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have not only made physical workplaces obsolete but also made video conferencing a part of the day-to-day life of people.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:41 IST
Indore-based BM Connect providing secure and reliable video-conferencing solution
BM Connect protects all your meetups with passcodes and data encryption. Image Credit: ANI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown have not only made physical workplaces obsolete but also made video conferencing a part of the day-to-day life of people. With little to no physical contact allowed, people have turned to the internet to communicate with their friends, family, and colleagues. However, such expansion comes with a plethora of security concerns, a problem that BM Connect is successfully solving.

BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, the parent company of BM Connect, is one of the leading providers of process manufacturing ERP and other business software applications. Their latest product, BM Connect, helps organize direct calls (one-on-one calling), as well as HD quality meetings with up to 100 participants, and is extremely easy-to-use, with no download and installation required to join a meeting. Only recently our Prime Minister, Modi, encouraged us to go self-reliant, and this was the inspiration behind BM Connect. "A 100 per cent "Made in India" video conferencing tool, BM Connect has responded brilliantly to the 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' calls of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Indian government issued advisory calling certain video conferencing platforms unsafe," said Sanjay Panjwani, Managing Director, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, while commenting on the product.

One of the defining features of the product is that it has no cap on the time limit, unlike other platforms where you have to pay to remain connected beyond 40 minutes. BM Connect is an industry-agnostic platform, that allows users from diverse backgrounds and professions to conduct uninterrupted discussions and meetings. What's more, BM Connect allows seminars, webinars, as well as hosting of cultural and social events too, with the same ease. The platform comes loaded with several unique and exciting features. It comes with a Lock Meeting feature that allows the user to lock down the session to only include the participants who are already present and prevent any more from entering.

The host can also prevent the attendees from sending a private message to an individual user or the entire group during the meeting, through the Disable Chat feature. "BM Connect offers a 'Calls with Live Polls' feature, allowing hosts to create polls during ongoing meetings, gather a quick response from attendants, and analyze the results instantly. Also, its Presentation Upload feature allows users to upload the entire presentation during the meeting," said Dr Shailendra Sial, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd, while talking about its unique features.

When it comes to adopting new platforms for sharing content, one primary concern that bothers everyone is that of security. The creators of BM Connect have taken the utmost care to ensure the security of their platform. BM Connect allows the host to create password-protected meetings, with participants joining them only by entering the passcode. All the meetings are secured with end-to-end encryption to ensure the protection of data & privacy. The host of the meeting can also enable the 'Waiting Room' feature to ensure that no participant joins without their permission.

BM Connect is an exciting upgrade over your usual video-conferencing platform. It is a highly secure and reliable platform that allows you to have uninterrupted conversations, and also share videos even without sharing screen. BM Connect is compatible with various platforms such as Android, iOS, and even all the major web browsers, and can be accessed by users through their internet-enabled devices from anywhere in the world. The platform strives to continually improve its features and enhance the user experience, thus aiming to live up to its pledge of becoming a world-class "Made in India" product.

"While the product is on par with its contemporary solutions in terms of functionalities and interface, it wins big on cost efficiency. BM Connect is in line with the biggest and well-established names in video conferencing services around the world, and yet it comes at a price that's around 50 percent reasonable than those big platforms," commented Chirag Panjwani, Manager, Operations, BatchMaster Software Pvt Ltd. BM Connect is a user-friendly, highly flexible, and reasonably priced video-conferencing platform, and offers a reliable, secure, and completely indigenous alternative to the already existing platforms.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in tit-for-tat move

China on Friday ordered the US to close down its consulate in Chengdu in retaliation to Washingtons decision to shut the Chinese mission in Houston, further straining the already tense bilateral ties. A statement by the Chinese Foreign Mini...

Hungarian PM claims EU win but rule-of-law dispute not over

Hungarys prime minister on Friday touted what he called his victory at the European Union summit, where the blocs leaders decided on a massive seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery plan, but acknowledged he did not achieve his goal of ...

Barnala police busted inter-state drug cartel operating in 11 states

In one of the biggest crackdowns on drug networking cartels, the Barnala Police busted an inter-state gang of illegal syndicates supplying psychotropic drugs in 11 states and more than 50 districts of India. Some 27,62,137 intoxicating tabl...

Rupee settles 8 paise lower at 74.83 against US dollar

The rupee slid 8 paise to close at 74.83 to the US dollar on Friday, tracking lacklustre equities amid worries that the US-China friction will further dent global economic recovery. The rupee opened on a weak note at 74.94 at the interbank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020