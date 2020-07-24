Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple starts making iPhone 11 in India

US technology giant Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 at Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu, according to official sources. According to industry sources aware of the development told PTI that "Foxconn has been assembling iPhone 11 at the Sriperumbudur facility for a few months and the devices were available in the market from last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:17 IST
Apple starts making iPhone 11 in India

US technology giant Apple has started manufacturing iPhone 11 at Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu, according to official sources. This is the fifth model of iPhone which Apple has started manufacturing in the country. "2020 - iPhone 11, 2019 - iPhone 7 & XR, 2018 - iPhone 6S, 2017 - iPhone SE. This chronology is a statement in itself as to how @narendramodi govt. has developed the mobile phone manufacturing ecosystem in India

It's only a humble beginning," Telecom and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a tweet. An Electronics and IT Ministry official said "Apple's latest iPhone is now getting manufactured from India". According to industry sources aware of the development told PTI that "Foxconn has been assembling iPhone 11 at the Sriperumbudur facility for a few months and the devices were available in the market from last month. Foxconn also makes the XR for Apple. Wistron makes iPhone 7." Apple and Foxccon did not comment on the matter. According to Counterpoint research, Apple leads ultra-premium smartphone segment -- devices priced above Rs 45,000 a unit, driven by iPhone 11 shipments in the second quarter of 2020. The iPhone 11 is available in India at starting price of around Rs 68,000 a unit

"The indian market compared to the world market is about 5-5.5 per cent. So, necessarily for the companies to avail of the product link incentive scheme, global companies Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi etc will be exporting in a very large volume and value from India," mobile devices industry body ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Botswana rape survivor fights sexual violence with awareness campaign

By Keletso Thobega GABARONE, July 24 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A Botswana singer and activist who was raped three years ago launched a campaign on Friday to fight high rates of sexual violence in the country, saying the rape of her young...

Iran slams interception by US jet over Syria as 'illegal'

Iranian officials on Friday slammed the interception of an Iranian passenger plane by a US fighter jet in the skies over Syria as illegal, threatening action against Washington over the incident. Iran had said that one of its airliners, fly...

'Gully Boy' to be screened at Busan International Film Festival

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtars much-acclaimed film Gully Boy will be screened at the prestigious Busan Film Festival which is scheduled to be held in South Korea in October this year. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the big ne...

COVID-19: Focus must be on zero mortality rate, says Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his administration was aiming for zero mortality from COVID-19 in the state, which leads the country currently in terms of cases and deaths. As on Thursday, the state had 3,47,502 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020