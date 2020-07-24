Left Menu
Development News Edition

Countries fighting COVID-19 in decentralised manner doing better: Rajan

Take for example, the Indian decision to essentially close down. "...you soon found that some areas which did not had many coronavirus infections were actually suffering economically so the entire national lockdown had to be withdrawn perhaps too early in some place," Rajan said in an interview with CoronaNomics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 19:56 IST
Countries fighting COVID-19 in decentralised manner doing better: Rajan
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former Reserve Bank governor Raghuram Rajan has said the countries that tried to fight coronavirus pandemic in a decentralised manner have done reasonably well as compared to others. Citing the example of Germany and South Korea, Rajan said that these countries have allocated resources at the centre but left the details to provinces.

In case of India, he said, as a result of the nation-wide lockdown, which was imposed after four hours notice with effect from March 25, the regions which did not have coronavirus cases at that time suffered economically. "I do want to point out difficulty of having decision taken at the centre, when the centre does not know what is happening in much of the country. Take for example, the Indian decision to essentially close down.

"...you soon found that some areas which did not had many coronavirus infections were actually suffering economically so the entire national lockdown had to be withdrawn perhaps too early in some place," Rajan said in an interview with CoronaNomics. CoronaNomics is a Youtube channel where the world's top economic experts discuss how to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus.

He also pointed out that Mumbai and Delhi were at the centre of infections when nationwide lockdown was announced but some areas of northeast did not have many infections at the time. Rajan, who is currently a Professor of Finance at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said what decentralisation does is, it allows locals to address the problem, while of course it is being helped by the central government.

The economist also said that in many Indian cities, one of the problems is the mayor in the city are largely disempowered, and because they are disempowered, the public services in the city tend to be neglected. Replying to a query whether the Bank of England's mandate should be changed from targeting inflation to targeting GDP growth, Rajan said the old problem of central bankers was how to keep inflation down.

"That was a problem in 70s, 80s and 90s. Unfortunately, the central banks have seemed to have succeeded in keeping inflation down. "Now the problem is inflation is too low, how do we get it up is specially in a world with enormous debts contracted during the pandemic," he noted.

He, however, said a little bit of inflation helps, and added that "My own preference is lets try and figure out what else we can do to elevate growth rather than relying on monetary policy magic".

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

My Hero Academia Chapter 279 to be out on Aug 2, battles to be intense, heroes under danger

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: ‘More stories to tell about Chromatic Ribbon’ – Duncan Trussell

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Depp's lawyers play video showing Heard 'attacked' sister

Johnny Depps lawyers in his libel suit against a British tabloid that labeled the actor a wife beater displayed video footage in a London courtroom Friday that they claim shows his ex-wife, Amber Heard, attacked her sister. The lawyers said...

Adani Power gets shareholders' nod for delisting

Adani Power on Friday said it has received shareholders approval for its Rs 3,264-crore delisting proposal. Last month, Adani Power had issued a notice for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from BSE Limited and National St...

Govt's endeavour has been to further simplify Direct Tax laws: Sitharaman

The governments endeavour has been to further simplify the Direct Tax laws and has brought in a major reform by giving option to taxpayers to opt for a new simpler tax regime, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday. In her messa...

Serving the underbanked, micro-financing, affordable housing: Bandhan Bank's Vision 2025

Bandhan Bank said it will continue expanding its geographical reach to underbanked areas, leverage its micro-financing skills and make inroads into affordable housing segment with the amalgamation of Gruh Finance as part of its strategies f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020